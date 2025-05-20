Princess Anne's unusual nickname for King Charles shows just how 'close' they really are
The Princess Royal has the sweetest nickname for her brother King Charles and has been described by an expert as his 'right-hand woman'
It's not often we hear the royals use nicknames in public, but rare behind-the-scenes footage revealed Princess Anne’s unusual nickname for her brother King Charles - and it reflects their close sibling bond.
Members of the Royal Family tend to have a series of names, from their royal titles, to birth names or maiden names, and then there are their adorable family nicknames they use behind closed doors. We've got to learn about some of the family-given nicknames they use over the years, with the Princess of Wales calling Prince Louis 'Lou-bugs'. And the late Queen Elizabeth going by the childhood moniker, Lilibet, which her husband Prince Philip used to call her and that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to through their own daughters name. However, there are some more unusual nicknames within the family that we can't see any future royal children being called, as is the case with Princess Anne’s nickname for her big brother King Charles.
She was heard using the hilarious and unique nickname in the BBC’s 2023 documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year. As she met with His Majesty back at Buckingham Palace after the magnificent Coronation service, she could be heard greeting him by saying, "Hello, Old Bean," much to the delight of King Charles. The monarch laughed and took his younger sister’s hand and kissed it in greeting.
The Princess Royal: From Princess Mary to Princess Anne by Helen Cathcart | $12.99 at Amazon
Princess Anne is the seventh Princess Royal in history and this fascinating biography delves into this role and how the other six helped to shape the position. It explores Princess Anne's life and draws on royal letters, journals and associated material.
It might sound unusual to hear him referred to in this way, but Princess Anne’s nickname for King Charles highlights their unique royal relationship and closeness. Speaking recently in an YouTube video episode of The Telegraph’s Royal Insight, the publication’s Royal Editor Hannah Furniss reflected on Princess Anne using the 'Old Bean' nickname and how the senior royal has such a significant bond with the King.
"There was a lovely moment in the documentary recently where we saw her calling Charles 'Old Bean'. They have this very warm relationship and she is probably in a better position than anyone to give him advice, give him a bit of sympathy when he needs it, give him a bit of a pep talk," Hannah claimed. "She understands how the Royal Family works and she has a bit of an eye to the past and to the future."
It's easy to forget given the King and the Princess Royal's immense importance as senior royals that, at the end of the day, they are still just brother and sister. When you think of it like that, the sweet nickname comes as less of a surprise and it's totally understandable that she has such a touching and personal nickname for him. Calling him 'Old Bean' is endearing and perhaps highlights his position as her beloved older brother.
Just under two years apart in age, King Charles and Princess Anne are the oldest of the late Queen Elizabeth’s children. Considering that their younger two siblings are so far apart in age from them, with Prince Andrew being 10 years younger than his sister and Prince Edward being 14 years younger, of course their relationship is 'very close,' says Hannah, as they shared their experience growing up together.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She said, "They’ve grown up together, they spent their childhood together when the Queen and Prince Philip were travelling a lot. They’re very close."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The royal expert also described Princess Anne as a "big part of the royal ecosystem" and explained how her unwavering dedication has meant she’s a real "right-hand woman" to the King.
"Princess Anne is a key part, perhaps the key part, actually, of the wider supporting family who do these day-to-day engagements, travel up and down the country, travel round the Commonwealth, doing the plaque unveiling, the ribbon cutting. She’s also personally to [King] Charles a real sounding-board and a right-hand woman," Hannah declared.
This was reflected literally in the group coronation portrait taken by Hugo Burnand last year. The Princess Royal stood directly next to King Charles on his right side which was possibly a sign of her key position within the Royal Family and His Majesty’s immense trust in her.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
One co-ord, so much versatility - Amanda Holden is fabulous in candy pink maxi skirt and matching top at Chelsea Flower Show
The TV star broke the floral mold with a chevron-striped skirt and top set from one of the royals' favourite brands.
-
I'll let you in on a secret - the power mesh lining in this swimsuit is doing a great job holding in my tummy!
I'm really impressed with this Magisculpt swimsuit - it's a flattering shape, comfy to wear and a great colour too
-
King Charles made his feelings clear on one of Kate Middleton's favorite hobbies - and he's not a fan
Kate Middleton's favorite hobby is one her father-in-law isn't a fan of and King Charles took up something else after finding it 'impossible'
-
King Charles hopes Princess Charlotte will do something extremely special when he's 'very old'
Whether or not she becomes a working royal one day, the King has always wished for his granddaughter to have this special role.
-
Queen Camilla sends subtle but sweet message as she and King Charles share 20th wedding anniversary video
The King and Queen have taken us on a trip down memory lane as they marked their milestone anniversary with a special video montage.
-
There's 'only one person' King Charles will 'listen to' when it comes to his health, says royal expert
King Charles is known for his 'workaholic' ways and his commitment to his schedule hasn’t changed since his cancer diagnosis.
-
Princess Anne's hilariously blunt response after Mike Tindall 'got one over' on her
Princess Anne has a famously no-nonsense attitude and has made some memorable quips over the years - including to her son-in-law.
-
Princess Anne goes for tonal teal look on Commonwealth Day as she stays true to style ethos
Princess Anne loves making the most of her wardrobe favourites and her latest look was a celebration of tonal dressing
-
Pattern and colour? Princess Anne's checked handbag and spring green coat pulled it off
Princess Anne just delivered a masterclass in how to make styling prints and bright colours together not at all scary
-
Princess Anne is classic in white and gold skirt suit that oozes the elegance of a Chanel ensemble
The Princess Royal loves going for timeless styles and her skirt suit for a royal reception reminds us of stunning Chanel co-ords