The adorable baby name Kate Middleton 'set her heart' on but never used revealed - and it has a special link to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton reportedly loved an adorable baby name she never ended up using for her children's first names
Deciding on a baby name is never easy, but when you're a member of the Royal Family, there's extra pressure.
Not only will the world be judging, but rumor has it the monarch must approve of any given name - Queen Elizabeth reportedly disliked Beatrice's original name, leading to a change.
And Catherine, Princess of Wales reportedly found herself indecisive, having “set her heart” on a baby name with a link to Queen Elizabeth she never ended up using for any of her three children's first names.
Before the birth of Prince George in 2013, speculation about the possible name Prince William and Kate Middleton might choose was huge. The parents settled on George Alexander Louis. However, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Kate had heart set on using Alexander as their baby’s first name if he was a boy.
"Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise," Katie alleged in Vanity Fair. "Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was $29.95, Now $19.44 at Amazon
Tom Quinn explores what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, utilizing testimonies from palace staff and historical sources. He delves into tales of young royals' mischievousness, with hilarious anecdotes about Prince William and Queen Elizabeth, as well as King Edward VII.
There's never been a British monarch called Alexander, but there have been three Scottish monarchs with the name. Prince William and Kate went for Alexander as a middle name for George, and there was a special link to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The feminine form of this - Alexandra - was one of Queen Elizabeth’s middle names. She was named Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, seemingly after her mother Queen Elizabeth, her great-grandmother Queen Alexandra and grandmother Queen Mary.
The Mirror previously suggested that Alexandra was one of Kate’s favorite potential names for a little girl. Despite this, the name that Kate had apparently "set her heart" on never ended up being used as the first name for any of her children.
When Princess Charlotte was born she was named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Prince Louis’s full name is Louis Arthur Charles.
During her pregnancy with Prince George, the now-mum-of-three "was reported to have affectionately referred to her bump as ‘our little grape'", as per Katie Nicholl. The future Queen and King have also publicly shared several of their nicknames for George, Charlotte and Louis at engagements over the years too.
Prince William was heard referring to their daughter as "Mignonette" which roughly translates to "little sweet" when the family visited Kate’s Back to Nature garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is said to have called Princess Charlotte "Lottie" during a visit to Northern Ireland that year.
Reports have also claimed that the doting parents use the names "PG" and "Tips" for Prince George after his initials which then link to the British tea brand, PG Tips.
Prince Louis’s nickname is another cute one and was revealed during the family’s day of volunteering during the coronation weekend last year when they were roasting marshmallows.
"Pop that in the fire, Lou Bugs," Kate was reportedly heard calling her youngest.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
