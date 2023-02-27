Princess Anne's secret obsession: Royal discusses 'deep and long-held interest' and it has a poignant link to her late father

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's obsession with lighthouses may be a surprise to her fans. However, as the royal opens up in a brand new foreword of an important book on these maritime properties, her passion is clear to see.

Mere months ago, Princess Anne wore comfy walking boots while visiting penguins on the Falkland Islands and it was crystal clear that HRH was very at ease by the sea.

The hardworking royal also has great respect for the potential dangers of the seven seas, paying tribute to the organizations, communities, and monuments built to keep those at sea safe from harm.

No wonder, as the daughter of a former naval officer with her own naval titles, that Princess Anne's obsession with lighthouses is ingrained. Although she didn't serve in the military, she holds a number of military honors and titles - including the naval title of Admiral.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Meissner - Pool/Getty Images)

As patron of Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) since 1993, the Queen's only daughter's devotion is clear. In fact, back in 2008 The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reported that Roger Lockwood, chief executive of NLB revealed that she was set on visiting every single lighthouse along the Scottish coast.

"It will be a remarkable feat if the Princess ticks them all off," said Roger at the time. "Other than some of our technicians I doubt if anybody else has been to all of them."

We're unsure how many she's hit yet, but it appears her expertise has stretched far enough that she was deemed suitable to write a foreword for the new edition of Rock Lighthouses of Britain & Ireland.

"Lighthouses are an enduring symbol of man's tenacity, ingenuity, and altruism in the face of the unrelenting power and destructive force of nature," begins the foreword. "Over the centuries they have enabled many lives to be saved, and in so doing have become part of our history, folklore, and engineering achievements."

(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

The Princess adds, "from first construction to modern-day automation, our lighthouses have been upgraded and modified to make use of advancing technology, but they still remain beacons of light in the dark."

"Built by men of courage and vision they have become symbols of our determination to co-exist with nature," she adds, "and even though they are no longer under the care of the lighthouse keeper, they still evoke feelings of security and reliability."

The Princess Royal explains that her association with all of the British lighthouse authorities is born of her own, "deep and long-held interest," in the UK's lighthouses. It's not just the UK's shores that hold her interest though.

Back in October 2022, during a visit to the US, Princess Anne took the ferry to Staten Island, one of the boroughs of New York City, so she could pay a visit to the National Lighthouse Museum.

A post shared by National Lighthouse Museum (@nationallighthousemuseum) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Pharology, which is the scientific study of lighthouses, is perhaps a little left of field for some but for absolute lighthouse obsessives, this book sounds like a dream come true and it clearly was for Anne.

"The accounts you will read in this book are a fascinating record of a bygone era," she adds, "dogged determination, and humane achievement, so it is a book that I found thoroughly absorbing."