King Charles III wants this vital royal duo to be the main 'focus' at his coronation

King Charles III wants Prince William and Prince George to be a 'focus' at his coronation in May to highlight the immediate line of succession, a royal insider has revealed.

While all senior members of the Firm will play an important role at the ceremony, His Majesty reportedly wishes to spotlight his eldest son and his nine-year-old grandson in order to draw attention to the line of succession.

With just over two months to go until the King's coronation, speculation has been heating up over just how the highly-anticipated occasion will pan out.

His Majesty will be crowned alongside Queen Camilla on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey, in front of a congregation of approximately 2,000 invited guests. It's understood that foreign dignitaries and political leaders from the world over will join the Royal Family at the iconic London cathedral on the big day, in what is expected to be a 'scaled back' version of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

That doesn't mean there won't be some serious fun to be had though.

Similarly to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, street parties and community lunches will take place across the UK in celebration of the coronation over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend. A coronation concert will also take place at Windsor Concert, with 'global music icons and contemporary stars' confirmed to perform in honor of the King's ascension.

(Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for the role of the Royal Family in the coronation service itself, it's understood that Prince William and his eldest son, nine-year-old Prince George, will receive most of the spotlight after the King and the Queen.

"You want to keep it focused on that line of succession," Dr. Tessa Dunlop told royal correspondent, Richard Eden, on the latest episode of the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential series (opens in new tab). "So we're going to see a lot of camera shots of Charles, of William, of George."

(Image credit: Getty)

The British historian went on to predict that the event would reflect Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, in which a young Prince Charles was made to look as visible as possible to the cameras.

The other working members of the Royal Familly will also assume important roles in the service, according to Richard Eden.

"We'll see them in the procession to Westminster Abbey," the royal expert revealed. "They won't be taking part in the ceremony as such but what you will see is a program of events around the country involving all the working royals."

"So that all the different parts of the United Kingdom feel part of the coronation and of course, [we'll] see them on the Buckingham Palace balcony where it'll be all the working royals together."