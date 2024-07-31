Queen Camilla’s got the right idea when it comes to sweet summer treats and we’re craving her last supper dessert right now
Queen Camilla’s got the right idea when it comes to sweet summer treats and we’re craving her last supper dessert in this heatwave.
After weeks of grey skies summer has finally returned in the UK and with all this sunshine we can’t help feeling tempted by the idea of Queen Camilla’s last supper pudding. On several occasions over the years Her Majesty has shared tantalising insights into the foods she loves the most. She’s a self-confessed lover of eating peas fresh from the pod and she and King Charles apparently get quite "competitive" over their vegetable growing. Her foodie pleasures are often quite humble and the same is true of Queen Camilla’s favourite summery sweet treat which she revealed during an interview with her son, Tom Parker Bowles, for You magazine.
After going through what her last supper would be, Queen Camilla admitted, as per The Independent, that it would end with "some bitter chocolate ice cream, plus strawberries and raspberries and lots of clotted cream".
This sounds delicious and we appreciate the specifics here. Her Majesty made a point of sharing that it was "bitter" chocolate ice cream that she enjoys the most and this makes sense given her ideal accompaniments. Having a rich, bitter chocolate ice cream is a great way to offset the sweetness of the fresh strawberries.
This and the sharper raspberries would also cut through the richness of the clotted cream, ensuring that the Queen’s dessert is scrumptiously balanced. Although it’s not an everyday pudding, it sounds wonderful, especially when the weather is scorching hot and all we want is something cooling to eat.
The Royal Family’s annual summer break is about to start and so it’s possible that if the heatwave continues (or even if it doesn’t) Queen Camilla could enjoy a bowl of chocolate ice cream with berries and cream as a holiday treat very soon.
The berries would perhaps be picked in the gardens of one of their royal residences like Clarence House or Highgrove House. King Charles is known for championing organic, seasonal ingredients and we’re currently in fruit season right now. Queen Camilla is also partial to a peach and in the same interview she expressed delight about the ones she grows.
"I’m very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we’re quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables," she explained.
Alongside Queen Camilla’s ice cream-based dessert, she said she would also finish off her ‘last supper’ with a "really good glass of red claret" and joked that because it was her final meal, it would "probably be two" glasses. Her Majesty might regularly have food prepared for her by the palace chefs, but she also revealed that she still cooks for herself too.
Queen Camilla tends to make "simple things" like fish en papillote (cooked in a parcel) with butter and herbs, with plenty of vegetables. She cooks "kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans" which "freeze so well". However, baking is something she’s freely admitted isn't her forte.
"I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters. I’m not a natural baker, to say the least. As for baked potatoes… Many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about,” Queen Camilla declared.
