Princess Charlotte has inherited a love for this surprisingly mature snack from Kate Middleton

Royal fans often point out just how similar Princess Charlotte is to her mom Kate Middleton - and that includes the foods they enjoy.

Like many moms and daughters, the Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte share a very close bond. The youngster is often called her mom's 'mini-me' and they've been spotted sharing many sweet moments, from twinning in matching sunglasses at Wimbledon to coordinating silver headpieces at King Charles's coronation.

But the sweet similarities go beyond their fashion choices. Charlotte, who is third in the royal line of succession, also takes after Kate when it comes to her favorite foods, too, with Kate Middleton once sharing that her daughter has inherited her love for a delicious Mediterranean snack.

You might think that a nearly ten-year-old like Princess Charlotte would be asking for chocolate bars, candy and chips in their packed lunch box, but it's olives that Charlotte really loves to snack on.

The Princess of Wales revealed as such back in 2018, when she paid visited London's Great Ormond Street Hospital. While meeting young patients and sitting to chat with them, Catherine told four-year-old Rafael Chana some rare details about her and her children's favorite foods.

When little Rafael told Kate about his love for eating olives, the future Queen Consort revealed that both the her and her daughter also love the snack - and it's not just this foody item that's a family favorite at Adelaide Cottage, either.

Pasta is another go-to on the menu for the Wales family, Kate revealed.

"I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well," she said, adding, "Charlotte likes pasta too."

Later that day, royal journalist Rebecca English took to social media to share more details of what Kate, who was known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time, said during her visit.

"The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her," the reporter penned.

While Princess Charlotte is snacking on olives, Catherine revealed that her youngest son Prince Louis is tucking into a different, but no less unexpected, snack.

During her appearance on Mary Berry's Christmas special, A Very Berry Christmas, back in 2019, Catherine shared that little Louis, who has become known for his bold and energetic nature, is big on his vegetables - with one somewhat unlikely pick being a favorite.

As she shared details of the produce the Wales family grow in their own garden, Kate said, "We grow our own vegetables. We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot - a massive favorite - Louis absolutely loves beetroot."