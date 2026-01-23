The sign Princess Charlotte isn't growing up too fast despite being in the public eye from day 1

There’s no getting away from it - Princess Charlotte is one of the most-scrutinised children in the world and it’s been that way since she was born. As much as the Prince and Princess of Wales strive to give their kids as much privacy as possible, being the King’s grandchildren and so high up in the royal line of succession means they’ll always have a public profile.

However, it seems that despite everything, 10-year-old Charlotte is still enjoying her childhood and isn’t growing up too fast. During a chat at the Gothenburg pub in Scotland on 20th January, Kate reportedly shared that her daughter still gives her teddy bears pride of place in her bedroom.

"She will absolutely love that. She’s got lots of teddies on her bed. Well done, that must have taken a long time. Thank you so much," the Princess responded when gifted a crochet bunny.

(Image credit: Photo by Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The future Queen had apparently been chatting to a group of people, including Adele Hodgson, who has taken up crochet and sells her projects to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice. Adele is understood to have given Kate the bunny for Charlotte and her reaction suggests it will be a treasured part of her animal line-up.

It’s not always the case, but many children reach a point (often in teenage-hood) when they decide they’re "too old" for stuffed animals and they get stored away safely or donated. Clearly, this hasn’t happened with Princess Charlotte yet and despite all the high-profile events and scrutiny she’s been exposed to so far as a royal, she doesn’t seem in a hurry to grow up.

This is incredibly heart-warming to know and her mum Kate is said to be keen for Charlotte to "stay true to her age". Laura Sutcliffe, Hello!’s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, previously pointed out that the young royal often wears her hair in plaits.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

"I think it's great to see a girl of her age experimenting with plaits and having fun with her hair. Lots of people complain that young girls grow up too quickly and do things that are too grown up with their hair, but Charlotte and her family stay very true to her age and respect it," she said.

Half-up, half-down is another of her go-to hairstyles for events like Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon. The last two times she was spotted in public at the 2025 Together at Christmas carol service and Christmas Day, Charlotte wore her hair like this and added a cute velvet bow.

As she’s got older, Princess Charlotte has gone from child to tween and her pink painted nails at last year’s Wimbledon show this shift. Yet Kate and William focus on giving all of their children an upbringing full of social connection and outdoor time instead of influenced by trends, online pressures and what’s "cool".

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ kids aren’t allowed phones yet - even Prince George who will turn 13 this July.

"We sit and chat, none of the children have phones, which we are really strict about," Prince William told Eugene Levy on Apple TV+ The Reluctant Traveler. Just days after the episode aired, Kate published a co-authored essay with Professor Robert Waldinger and expressed the view that "while digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite".

"The evidence is clear: if you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other," she declared.