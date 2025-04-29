We'd eat this indulgent dinner the Wales children make for Kate Middleton every day

What's your idea of a dream meal? We have to say we'd be very partial to the dinner Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make regularly for the Princess of Wales.

When cooking in her Adelaide Cottage kitchen, Kate Middleton's go-to dishes are reportedly curry and teriyaki salmon, with her love of spicy food being no secret. But when she’s not cooking herself, it’s not always the Prince of Wales who steps in and dishes up dinner. Instead, there’s an indulgent and delicious recipe Prince George, Charlotte and Louis make for her - and they share the workload between them equally.

The future Queen Consort reportedly revealed this during a visit to Lavender Primary School back in 2019, with Matthew Kleiner-Mann, the Chief Executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, telling People afterwards that cheesy pasta is a must on the Wales kids' menu.

"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day," Matthew said, adding that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are in charge of one ingredient each.

He said, "One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

While the Royals call it cheesy pasta, from the sound of it, it's what we know as a classic macaroni cheese. Or, at least, it contains the same basic ingredients. It's a family favorite across the US, with the melt-in-your-mouth pasta making it a delicious dish to enjoy as a family. There are also ways to make it a little more personal to your own (or your mom's) tastes, by switching up your choice of cheeses or by adding a sprinkling of breadcrumbs on top. Plus, you can play around with different herbs to enhance a classic macaroni cheese even more.

Clearly cheesy pasta has become a family favorite for the Wales family and the Princess of Wales likely appreciates it all the more when it’s freshly cooked by her children. Though there is another iconic dish that they apparently have fun making for their mom - and it requires getting a little messy!

When Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, she revealed that the family had been learning to make pizza dough from scratch. According to Hello!, she shared this back in 2018 when visiting St Luke’s Community Centre to help prepare food for the Commonwealth Big Lunch.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte - making pizza dough," she declared. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."

It's certainly a messy task, but pizza making is such a wholesome family activity. No matter your kids' ages, they can all get stuck into kneeding and shaping and it’s great that Kate is encouraging her children to develop their cooking skills and love of food at an early age.

This will certainly stand them in good stead when they come to cook for themselves as adults and might help them avoid some of the culinary mishaps their father Prince William had at university. In his engagement interview in 2010, he said that he’d tried to impress Kate with his food, though she often had to come to the rescue.

"But when I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing fancy meals," Prince William declared. "All that would happen is I’d burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she’d be sitting in the background trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time!"