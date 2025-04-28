Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' 'beautifully ordinary' night-time routine that helped to keep them ‘grounded’
From a very young age the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children apparently had a very 'ordinary' but structured night-time routine.
They might be the King’s grandchildren but according to a former royal nanny, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are incredibly "grounded" and this really becomes clear in the evenings.
Opening up to The Sun, Caroline Redgrave, who is understood to have worked for the future King and Queen when their children were younger, has claimed that this time of day was when they were "most relaxed".
"You get to know them in those quiet evening hours. That’s when they’re most relaxed. And it’s also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful and full of personality," she alleged. "We always kept to a familiar structure of a warm bath, quiet play, stories and then bed."
Caroline went on to suggest that this night-time routine remained the same "no matter what had gone on in the day". When you consider that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have been making public appearances since babyhood, this becomes even more remarkable.
Keeping to a clear routine that was reportedly "designed to help them unwind slowly" might well help to make them feel "grounded" amidst all the scrutiny they face as young royals. The former nanny added that screen time was a no-go for the evenings.
Instead, the routine was "about slowing everything down" and creating a tranquil environment before they went to sleep. Caroline, who is now a private childcare consultant, revealed to the publication that bedtime was "beautifully ordinary" in the Wales household.
"There were cuddles, books, the occasional giggle fit," she claimed. "It was beautifully ordinary. People imagine strict formality, but the truth is, it was warm, loving, and very normal."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have grown up a lot since then and the routine has likely evolved as a result. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if many elements of their "normal" night-time routine have stuck around and are upheld at Adelaide Cottage.
We know that books have remained a key part of the Wales family’s evening ritual over the years. In 2020 during a visit to Mumbles, Prince William spotted someone holding a copy of Julia Donaldson’s Room on the Broom and excitedly shared it was a popular choice in his house.
"I read this to our children all the time," he exclaimed, as per the Daily Mail, before adding that he’d met Julia when she received her CBE for services to literature.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
He continued, "I said, "do you realise how many parents you have saved at bed time?". David Walliams also does good books for children - for a little bit older children I think. I've read one and it was really, really good."
The Princess of Wales has another book that she, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis love too. In 2023 she visited Sebby’s Corner and reportedly donated 50 copies of The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark to the charity, which supports families in need in London and Hertfordshire.
Bianca Sakol, the founder and CEO of Sebby’s Corner told People that this was "so lovely" and that this was a book "she said she enjoyed reading with her children".
The future Queen also read this Wales family favourite book as her CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark Children's Mental Health Week in 2022.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Wimbledon's new homeware collection is a grand slam for tennis lovers and interiors fans alike
Why wait until summer to enjoy Wimbledon? This charming homeware collection from the tennis brand will have you celebrating early
By Emily Smith
-
Amal Clooney rarely dresses down in denim - but her boyfriend jeans were ideal dinner date attire
Teamed with a cropped black blazer and sparkly top, the casual pants are easily dressed up
By Caroline Parr
-
Prince Louis turns 7! Prince William and Kate release new picture and video that will have you saying exactly the same thing as us
The wait is over as the Prince and Princess of Wales release Prince Louis’ adorable seventh birthday photo and video taken in Norfolk.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Prince George’s hilarious warning for TV star passed on by Prince William ahead of series cameo
The Prince of Wales has passed on a cheeky message from Prince George to the star of one of his new favourite shows
By Emma Shacklock
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis 'fascinated' by mum Kate Middleton’s discovery near Anmer Hall
The Princess of Wales has reportedly impressed her children with a discovery since she started pursuing a new hobby in Norfolk
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton's opinion of Prince William's beard couldn't be more different to Charlotte's
The Prince of Wales's new beard has attracted plenty of attention and his wife and daughter's opinions weren't initially aligned
By Emma Shacklock
-
Prince William’s ‘wish’ for Princess Charlotte and Louis as George follows in his footsteps
The Prince of Wales enjoyed a special visit in Birmingham and reportedly shared a surprising wish for his younger children
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton 'needs to make sure' George, Charlotte and Louis can 'deal' with 'looming' responsibility
A huge future lies ahead for the Wales family and a royal expert believes the Princess of Wales will be keen to 'prioritise' her family
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card worth the wait with gorgeous photo of kids during pivotal 2024 moment
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their 2024 Christmas card on social media and it's such a special and significant choice
By Emma Shacklock
-
Prince Louis's adorable secret he kept from Princess Charlotte despite 'bursting' to tell
Prince Louis apparently kept a surprise secret from his big sister ahead of the Princess of Wales's Together at Christmas service
By Emma Shacklock