Tickets for King Charles III's coronation concert at Windsor Castle in May are finally on offer after a highly-anticipated wait

How to get King's coronation concert tickets – everything you need to know
If you're wondering how to get tickets to King Charles III's coronation concert at Windsor Castle, you've come to the right place. 

Ever since the date of King Charles III's coronation was confirmed last October, royal fans have been getting excited for the official beginning of the British monarchy’s next era. 

His Majesty and the Queen Consort will be crowned this May at Westminster Abbey in London, where they will be joined by a congregation of approximately 2,000 invited guests from all over the world. 

A number of celebrations to mark the historic occasion will also take place across the UK, with street parties and community events already being organized in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. 

Platinum Jubilee on TV: Crowds descend on The Mall as The Queen's Platinum Jubilee preparations near completion at Buckingham Palace, marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne. Various events will take place over a special extended weekend from 2nd to 5th of June.

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated highlight of the King’s coronation, however, is the Windsor Castle concert planned for the Sunday after the service. The show will be televised live by the BBC and has promised to deliver ‘global musical icons and contemporary stars', following the success of the Party at the Palace for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June. Attendees and viewers will also be entertained by ‘musical favorites’ performed by ‘a world-class orchestra’, as well as talented acts ‘from the world of dance and the arts.’ 

Party at Palace

Party at the Palace for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022

When is King Charles' coronation? 

King Charles III's coronation will take place on the morning of Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London. His Majesty will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, in a ceremony that is expected to reflect the 74-year-old's vision for a more scaled-back British monarchy. 

How do you get tickets to the King’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle? 

If you’re anything like us, you’re desperate to get your hands on a pair of tickets for the King’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle. 

A national ballot (opens in new tab) run by Ticketmaster opened on Friday, with 5,000 pairs of free tickets being allocated based on the geographical distribution of the UK’s population – rather than on a first-come, first-served basis. In total, 10,000 tickets are up for grabs. 

The ballot opened at 7am on Friday, February 10, and will close just before midnight on February 28. You must be over the age of 18 to apply for a ticket to the concert, which organizers have warned is not suitable for young children due to the long-standing times. 

All tickets are standing and it is not possible to buy a ticket for the event. 

It has yet to be confirmed what time the King’s coronation concert will begin, but organizers have announced that the entertainment will kick off in the ‘mid-evening’ and will last between two and three hours. 

