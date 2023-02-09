Queen Camilla’s ‘lucky’ dove brooch and pinstripe coat dress ooze sophistication on poignant outing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s “lucky” dove brooch and pinstripe coat dress oozed sophistication on a deeply poignant outing in London.

The Queen wore a mother-of-pearl and rose gold dove brooch for a visit to STORM Family Center on February 9.

This beautiful clip is part of a Lucky Animals collection and she paired it with a pinstripe coat dress as she marked the charity’s anniversary.

Both as Duchess of Cornwall and now as Queen Consort, Queen Camilla has been a dedicated supporter and advocate for incredible charities and organizations. Stepping out on February 9, Her Majesty undertook a very significant engagement as she visited the STORM Family Center (opens in new tab) in Battersea to mark their 19th anniversary. This vital domestic violence charity was founded by Marie Hanson MBE in 2004 and seeks to address social issues ranging from sexual violence and exploitation to domestic abuse.

As revealed by the Royal Family website (opens in new tab) they have now helped to support over 3,000 women and over 1,000 young people. For this poignant outing Queen Camilla opted for a timelessly elegant look that in no way detracted from the importance of the charity’s work.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During her time in Battersea, Queen Camilla met survivors of domestic violence and Kanya King CBE, a prominent supporter of STORM and founder of the MOBO Awards. She also attended a reception where she got to see first-hand some of the activities on offer at the charity and unveiled a new commemorative plaque.

Unlike in recent days when we saw Queen Camilla’s cream coat, she opted for no outerwear and chose a sophisticated pinstripe coat dress in a deep navy blue instead. The Royal Family wears blue often and it’s also one of Her Majesty’s personal favorite tones. She paired the coat dress with a pastel blue scarf underneath for added warmth whilst keeping the formal silhouette.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst we’ve seen the Queen wear one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s brooches before, for this occasion she went with one of her own. Queen Camilla’s “lucky” dove brooch looks to be from the “Lucky Animals” collection from one of her ultimate go-to jewelry brands, Van Cleef & Arpels.

This stunning clip is crafted with 18K rose gold, with onyx for the dove’s eyes and mother-of-pearl to create the bird’s plumage. Traditionally a symbol of peace and love, the choice of the dove could also be incredibly significant for her visit to STORM given the support they provide.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It could also possibly be seen as a special sign of Queen Camilla’s hope for family peace going forwards after the scrutiny royals have faced following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Either way, it was lovely to see Queen Camilla’s “lucky” dove brooch in Battersea and she’s long been outspoken about the need for support for those affected by domestic violence.

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In November last year, Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness of violence against women and girls and delivered a powerful speech.

“Over the years, in my previous role, I had the privilege of meeting many survivors of rape and domestic abuse; and of sharing in the sorrow of people who had lost family members to violence,” she declared. “And again and again, I heard that two of the most powerful ways in which to help were to remember and to listen.”