Kate Middleton and Prince William's awkward upset over 'no Easter presents' from Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry has claimed that he and Meghan Markle had an awkward encounter with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they expressed their upset over not being given Easter presents.

The long-awaited book details tensions between Harry and his brother and sister-in-law, including the Easter gift confusion.

Prince Harry opened up about an awkward clash between him and his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, after they reportedly expressed their sadness that they had not received Easter gifts from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The highly-anticipated Spare memoir includes confessions from Prince Harry over his strained relationship with his brother and father, King Charles, as well as information on his and Meghan's sweet love story and the start of their romance, living at Nottingham Cottage as Meghan entered into the depths of royal life.

Recalling a day from June 2018 when he and Meghan had invited Kate and William round for tea, in order to establish where Catherine and Meghan could have "got off on the wrong foot", Harry explained that it was suggested that an infamous bicker over bridesmaid dresses could be what was causing some tension between the foursome.

Harry wrote, "For 10 minutes we did the classic small talk. How are the kids? How was your honeymoon?

"Meg then acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she'd first joined the family - a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice. Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own," Harry added.

He continued, "They'd got off on the wrong foot perhaps? And then, Meg added, everything got magnified by the wedding, and those infernal bridesmaids' dresses."

However, it came to light that there was something else plaguing William and Kate, according to Harry, with a lack of Easter gifts said to have struck a sour note.

"But it turned out there were other things... about which we'd been unaware. Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn't given them Easter presents," the book continues.

Despite Harry and Meghan's confusion, it's claimed that the couple said sorry.

"Easter presents? Was that a thing? Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents. Pa always made a big deal about Easter, sure, but that was Pa. Still, if Willy and Kate were upset, we apologised."