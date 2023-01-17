Royal tailor on how the dramatic Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle bridesmaids saga actually went down

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The revelations connected to the release of Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare continue, this time involving royal tailor Ajay Mirpui, who went on the record to discuss what really happened with Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid's dress before Meghan Markle and Harry's wedding.

Ajay told reporters that he was able to fix all six bridesmaids' dresses before the royal wedding.

The royal tailor’s account is not necessarily at odds with Harry’s but it certainly sounds less dramatic.

Although Harry and Meghan got married back in 2018 and have since left Buckingham Palace for life in Los Angeles, it seems like the public just can’t get enough of all news surrounding the blessed day.

Case in point: a new interview that luxury tailor Ajay Mirpui gave to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) to discuss what exactly the drama was surrounding Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress just a few days before her uncle and aunt tied the knot.

As a reminder, the matter was recently discussed by Harry himself in his memoir Spare. In the book, Harry reveals that Kate texted her would-be sister-in-law four days before the wedding to let her know that her daughter Charlotte's dress "is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."

Meghan supposedly directed her to see the tailor who was "standing by" since 8am at Kensington Palace but Kate requested all bridesmaids dressed to be completely remade.

At that point, according to the memoir, Meghan explained to Kate that she was under a lot of stress because of the celebrations and the saga with her father surrounding the big day.

"I’m not sure what else to say," Meghan reportedly said. "If the dress doesn’t fit, then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

At that point, according to Spare, Kate responded, "Fine."

Harry also reveals that Kate stopped by to see Meghan the next day, bringing flowers alongside a card and apologizing for her behavior.

All’s well that ends well, right?

Well, now, Ajay himself is commenting on the whole ordeal, revealing that all six bridesmaids dresses were eventually fixed.

"We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4am three nights in a row to make them fit," he said to the outlet. "We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked? The answer is no."

As for the conversation between Kate and Meghan, Ajay noted that, "if anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me." He went on to say, "But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times - and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting - it’s nerve-wracking."

In addition to Charlotte, the other bridesmaids were Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren, Meghan’s goddaughters Rylan and Remi Lit, and Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan's own pal Jessica Mulroney.

Given the way things are proceeding, we’re sure to hear from somebody else about the matter in the upcoming weeks.