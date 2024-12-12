This is the exact temperature your thermostat should be this winter, according to heating experts
We've spoken to experts to find out the ideal heating temperature to save money and keep you warm
With winter well and truly here, many of us have been rushing to the thermostat to flick the central heating on to keep the cold away. However with energy prices still at an unfortunate height, you might be feeling a little hesitant about turning the heating up at all.
With colder winters and more expensive bills, it's become challenging to keep a house warm for less. There are many great expert-recommended energy-saving tips, but what is the most foolproof way to stay snug and keep your heating bills down this season?
Speaking to energy experts at Bionic, they explain why keeping your thermostat set to one optimum setting is key. This setting will keep you suitably warm without costing you a small fortune.
Ideal winter thermostat temperature, according to energy experts
The bitter cold of winter could even have you trying out some dangerous viral heating hacks, but before you go completely off-piste there are other, safer solutions. The most obvious is knowing the best temperature to heat your home at, yes there actually are specifics.
According to Met Office warnings and advice, 18 degrees is the ideal temperature to keep your home at. They recommend maintaining this as a minimum to ensure your household stays healthy through the winter months.
Les Roberts, an energy expert at Bionic says, "Keeping your thermostat between 18 degrees and 21 degrees ensures your home stays warm enough for good health while avoiding excessive energy use."
NHS seasonal health advice warns how cold environments can thicken the blood, elevate blood pressure and even increase the risk of chest infections. Cold homes are especially dangerous for the elderly or individuals with health conditions.
And it's not just for health purposes, knowing the right temperature can save you money too. It might sound silly but even lowering your thermostat by one single degree can save the average household around £90 a year.
Les points out that savings like this can make a big difference, especially during the festive season.
If you're not sure about the exact moment you should turn your heating on there is also advice on that too.
"Once it consistently drops to around 14 degrees, it’s time to start using your heating regularly. However, factors like your home’s insulation and heating efficiency will also play a role in how warm your space feels and how much energy you use," says Les.
Of course, these can be suited to your home's needs and what you prefer but there's certainly a need for it to be switched on once temperatures reach 14 degrees. `
Making your home cosy and warm is certainly a necessity this winter but it can seem difficult when considering cost. But knowing how to cut costs in small ways like this can make a surprising difference.
