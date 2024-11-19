Queen Camilla's 'sad farewell' to 'much-loved' companion as she shares snapshots of precious memories

Queen Camilla has said a "sad farewell" to a "much-loved" companion and has shared several snapshots of precious memories.

Just like Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, Queen Camilla’s canine companions have been her faithful companions for many years and on 18th November she shared the very sad news that her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Beth, has passed away. Posting a series of special pictures and a video of Beth with Queen Camilla and King Charles, the Royal Family’s Instagram account announced her passing with a "sad farewell" message to the adorable little dog.

"A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire," the caption declared.

Queen Camilla adopted Beth from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011 when the Jack Russell was just a few months old. Since then she went on to become a much-loved member of the family and even joined Her Majesty at an important engagement back at Battersea in 2020. Beth was given the honour of officially unveiling a plaque to mark the opening of new kennels by pulling back the curtain and this delightful moment was captured in a video shared in the Instagram post.

King Charles’s bond with Beth was also celebrated in this announcement post and was seen nose-to-nose with her in the third of its sweet pictures, following snaps of Queen Camilla and Beth walking in the countryside, and of her with Her Majesty and the late Paul McGrady.

As reported by Sky News, Chief Executive of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Peter Laurie has expressed sadness at the recent news and expressed sympathy for both the King and Queen at this sad time.

"Her Majesty, our patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our centres over the years," he said. "Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time, we know how difficult it is to lose a beloved pet and Beth was very special indeed."

Beth and Queen Camilla’s other rescue dog, Bluebell, were both immortalised forever in the delicate detailing on the Queen’s coronation gown designed by Bruce Oldfield. Although not everyone will have noticed the embroidered decoration at the time, two golden dogs could be seen more clearly either side at the bottom of her dress when she was seated and are believed to have been in tribute to Beth and Bluebell.

Queen Camilla will likely be feeling the loss of Beth deeply and previously explained in the 2022 book, Dogs: A British Love Affair, as per The Telegraph, that she "couldn’t imagine" life without Beth and Bluebell.

"Beth came from a family who could no longer care for her and poor Bluebell had been found abandoned in the woods, three weeks old, starving, covered in sores, with a docked tail and just a few patches of fur. Battersea nursed her back to health and I fell in love with her when I visited their brilliant centre in 2012," she wrote. "They are both colourful characters - and now I cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them," she wrote.

Queen Camilla’s "sad farewell" to Beth was incredibly heartfelt and will no doubt resonate hugely with fellow dog-lovers as she looks back on precious memories with her.