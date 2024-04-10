Queen Camilla’s quick healthy snack is remarkably humble and it’s part of her mouth-watering ‘last supper’
Queen Camilla's quick healthy snack is something that's delicious hot or cold and she's passed on her love of it to her grandchildren
Queen Camilla’s quick healthy snack is remarkably humble and it’s part of her mouth-watering “last supper” too.
King Charles and Queen Camilla might live in magnificent and historic residences like Clarence House and Birkhall but that doesn’t mean that their favourite foods are all similarly luxurious. Her Majesty in particular is known for enjoying some rather more fuss-free meals than some people might imagine a senior royal eating. From Queen Camilla’s un-royal comfort food to her love of fish and chip suppers, her food tastes are often quite humble and the same is true of her snacks.
Queen Camilla’s quick healthy snack in the summer is just one simple ingredient and she revealed her delicious choice during a visit to Godolphin School in 2013. According to Express.co.uk, the Queen was asked whether she grows her own food and explained that she loves eating peas straight from the pods, no cooking required.
A Royal Cookbook: Seasonal recipes from Buckingham Palace | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRoyal-Cookbook-Seasonal-recipes-Buckingham%2Fdp%2F1905686781%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was £14.95, Now £12.55 at Amazon
Filled with beautiful illustrations and recipes, this is the first cookery book to come from within the Royal Household. Written by the Royal Chef it gives food-lovers all they need to be able to recreate a selection of authentic dishes that were served to Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.
“Yes I do, we grow all our own vegetables. I think my favourites are broad beans,” she said, before adding, “But I'll tell you what I really like, I like peas straight from the garden.”
Queen Camilla continued, “If you take them straight from their pods they're delicious, really sweet. I take all my grandchildren into the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas.”
Eating fresh, raw peas seems to have become Queen Camilla’s family tradition and when they’re so fresh and sweet like this we can’t blame her! If you are green-fingered like Her Majesty then you might have already started to sow peas under cover, which can be done from March. In the summer especially you can also buy fresh peas, often pre-shelled, from supermarkets, though these tend to require washing and microwaving before eating.
Alternatively, if you want to embrace Queen Camilla’s love of this healthy snack outside of fresh pea season you could always cook some very affordable frozen garden peas and allow them to go cold. However, served cooked, Queen Camilla’s quick snack is also part of one of her favourite meals as the perfect vegetable accompaniment.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As reported by The Sun, Queen Camilla previously spoke with her son, food critic and writer Tom Parker Bowles, for You magazine about what her ideal “last supper” would be. Unsurprisingly, home-grown vegetables were a key part of the dinner alongside some delicious fish.
"My last supper would probably involve my own asparagus, with lots of butter. Angela Hartnett’s risotto. I love her cooking,” she said. “Dover sole meunière, with ratte potatoes and fresh broad beans and peas from the garden.”
The broad beans and peas would add a lovely fresh sweetness to contrast with the rich butter sauce with the fish. Her Majesty also confessed that she still cooks for herself when she’s at home and that she favours “simple things” including fish which she makes “en papillote with butter and herbs” and, of course, vegetables.
She cooks lots of “kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans” because “they freeze so well”. Her baking, though, is something she’s less proud of.
"I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters. I’m not a natural baker, to say the least," Queen Camilla declared. "As for baked potatoes… Many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
What Jennifer Did: Who killed Bich Ha Pan?
After watching Netflix's What Jennifer Did, here's all you need to know about the people who were convicted of killing Bich Ha Pan
By Liv Facey Published
-
Who Is Jennifer Pan from Netflix’s What Jennifer Did and where is she now?
You might be wondering who Jennifer Pan is and what happened to her after watching Netflix's latest true crime documentary
By Liv Facey Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding day changed at the last minute as a royal ‘mark of respect’
King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding day was postponed just days before out of 'respect' as the groom stepped up to put duty first
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The unexpected royal that Prince William 'can trust absolutely' as they grow 'closer' amid challenging times
The Prince of Wales apparently considers this unexpected royal as one of the 'few people' he can 'trust' after growing 'closer' to them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William has grown 'closer' to unexpected royal amid Kate's health struggle after 'complicated' feelings
The Prince of Wales is said to have forged a closer bond with an unlikely person in the midst of Kate's health struggles
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Camilla's classic 'cooking disaster' that always ends up 'incinerated' in the Aga
Queen Camilla has admitted that she could 'fill a book' with her cooking mishaps
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
When was Queen Camilla's Antiques Roadshow episode filmed, has it been on before and does she watch the BBC show?
Queen Camilla made a very regal appearance on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow and here's all you need to know about this special episode
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla eats Meghan Markle's 'soul-satisfying' snack 'most days' - but 'hated it' at first
Camilla used to dislike Meghan's nourishing go-to - but her mind was changed when she tried an incredible combination
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton has an iconic title you might not even know about - and it came from Queen Camilla
There's an iconic title the Princess of Wales took over from Queen Camilla when King Charles became monarch - but she doesn't use it often
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's stark advice from Camilla on making her marriage to Prince William last
Queen Camilla reportedly gave the Princess of Wales some advice on how to 'hang on' to Prince William
By Caitlin Elliott Published