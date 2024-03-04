Queen Camilla's favourite 'fuss-free' comfort food is seriously unroyal - but proves she's just like the rest of us

Queen Camilla's favourite comfort meal is 'fuss-free' and really quite unroyal - but we're glad to hear that she's partial to a no-frills British classic.

Despite being the King's wife and residing in lavish royal residences such as Clarence House and Buckingham Palace, Queen Camilla likes to keep things lowkey and basic when it comes to food.

She and King Charles have no doubt tasted some of the world's finest culinary delights and have access to highly-trained royal chefs - but, just like the rest of us Brits, the Queen Consort loves a classically simple comfort meal.

Camilla previously revealed details of her dining habits in an interview for You magazine, lead by her very own son, Tom Parker-Bowles, confessing that she loves nothing more than a plate of the iconic staple, beans on toast.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of my favourite foods is baked beans on toast. Always Heinz," she declared, adding that she's not a fan of complicated cooking and sticks to recipes that aren't "too mucked about, or fussy or fiddly".

And while we can't quite imagine Queen Camilla in the queue at the chippy, she revealed that she's a big lover of another UK culinary classic - fish and chips.

"Freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips," she said.

Meghan Markle takes after her there. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly developed quite a liking for a chip shop takeaway during her time living in the UK with Prince Harry.

Back in 2017, a royal source claimed, "Meghan has become a convert to fish and chips UK-style since hanging out with Harry. But unlike Brits, she doesn’t like her chips soaked in oil or soggy.

"Her preference is for them to be crispy and well done like American-style French fries."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla by Penny Junor | £7.99 at Amazon Penny Junor explores the life of Britain's Queen Consort in this intimate biography previously published as The Duchess. She reflects how King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage has stood the test of time despite the tide of public opinion sometimes being against them and is an extraordinary love story.

Fresh fruit and veg grown at home plays a part in both Queen Camilla and the King's diets, too. The pair grow their own produce and enjoy it as part of their meals.

"I love the vegetable garden. I'm very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we're quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables," Camilla explained, confessing that their potatoes have suffered some accidents in the oven in the past.

"I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters. I’m not a natural baker, to say the least. As for baked potatoes… many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."