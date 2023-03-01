Prince Harry's saucy humor on late-night talk show includes England rugby players 'willies,' his 'ripped' boxer shorts, and cheeky references to adultery

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry's saucy humor while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert showed his really cheeky side. From asking for an autograph from a member of the Royal Family to very risqué jokes and even admitting that he's branched out from the religion his family holds - it turns out the Prince is far from done spilling the beans.

Prince Harry's saucy humor would make nearly anyone blush as he rose to the occasion in fine form.

The Prince referenced pretty hilarious anecdotes - including seeing the entire England rugby team naked.

If you don't know his favorite sandwich, or whether he prefers the window or the aisle on an airplane, do you really know Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex?

Reports that Prince Harry and Meghan lose lease on their British home appear to be no skin off the Prince's nose as he made a hilarious appearance on US TV.

The royal answered a feature known as, "The Colbert Questionert," in which famous faces answer a set 15 questions. Prince Harry's saucy humor took center stage during his turn on the hit show, which was aired retrospectively - a month after he appeared as a guest.

Described as, "15 questions to cover the full spectrum of human experience," Harry joined the likes of Michelle Obama, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and Tom Hanks by taking part in the fun segment.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the quick-fire questionnaire, we learned everything from his favorite sandwich to his struggle with 'Americanisms' and even his ability to make fun of himself.

The royal was quick to poke fun at his own appearance when asked "apples or oranges?" to which he responded, "oranges, obviously," while pointing at his hair. He also added, "you know if we bite you, you get gingivitis."

On being asked if he'd ever asked for anyone's autograph, he admitted that back in 2003, in the Telsa Stadium at the World Cup Final, he asked the England rugby team for theirs.

"After a few drinks, wearing an England rugby top. I was walking around going 'Johnny, Johnny, Mike, Mike, Lawrence, come on some sign my shirt,' and they were all there naked with their willies hanging out."

The Mike mentioned is of course his cousin by marriage, Mike Tindall. Despite the kind of awkward incident, he added that he was able to get all 15 signatures.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It wasn't all fun and games as he answered more serious questions like his belief in what happens to us after death - which no longer matches up with those held by The Church of England.

When asked what happens to us after death, he said he believes that humans are reincarnated as animals when they die. He added that if he were able to choose the animal he'd be - he would pick an elephant. Reincarnation is a tenet of many religions - the main examples being Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism.

Although this change in belief may be a surprise to some, what really left viewers' eyebrows raised was Prince Harry's saucy humor. As the interview wrapped up, the interviewer mentioned his other half, and Harry joked, "I have dinner plans with your wife."