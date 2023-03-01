Princess Eugenie takes pregnancy style tips from Kate Middleton in houndstooth coat and knee-high boots

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie's pregnancy style has been seemingly influenced by Kate Middleton, as the Princess stepped out in a familiar-looking houndstooth coat.

Princess Eugenie is currently pregnant with her second child and is expecting to give birth in the summer.

On Tuesday, February 28, the Princess attended an important royal engagement in Stanmore.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose keys to Frogmore Cottage as King Charles offers surprising royal the home

Princess Eugenie looked lovely as she attended an engagement at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore on Tuesday. This was an emotional engagement for the Princess who had surgery at the hospital to correct scoliosis when she was just 12 years old. She spoke about this significance in a heartfelt speech at the hospital, "I am delighted to be here today to once again see the life-changing work taking place at the hospital. This is a charity which is very close to my heart."

"After everything I went through as a child with scoliosis, I know from my own experience how debilitating an orthopedic condition can be." She then added, "It has been inspirational to meet those here today who have benefitted from the expertise of the hospital's staff and services and hear first-hand how truly life-changing this has been for them, as it was for me when I was a child."

For this engagement, the Princess wore a black and white monochrome houndstooth coat which she paired with stockings and black leather knee-high heeled boots for a perfect monochrome look on the last day of February.

The Princess also showed off her growing baby bump as her knitted dress gently hugged her body and showed a little curving around her midriff.

Today we welcomed HRH Princess Eugenie to @rnohnhs Prosthetic Rehab Unit. She met staff & several patients, incl 2yr Posie. The visit launched the new @thernohcharity campaign to make the ‘Impossible Possible’: https://t.co/2WCpKw6b0I pic.twitter.com/zAl8FjnLbyFebruary 28, 2023 See more

This was a gorgeous monochrome look and was a re-wear from the Princess who has owned this coat for a number of years and last wore it exactly three years before on February 28, 2019, when she attended an exhibition in Windsor.

The Princess was perhaps borrowing some style tips with her houndstooth look as just days ago, Kate Middleton re-wore her pregnancy coat which was patterned in a red and white houndstooth print, much like Eugenie's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Eugenie, Catherine also wore her houndstooth coat while she was expecting. The Princess was snapped in this coat in January 2018 when she was pregnant with her youngest son, Prince Louis, who is turning five next month and is fourth in the royal line of succession.

As well as being a go-to maternity style for the women in the royal family, houndstooth has been a print worn recently by the Princess of Wales at another royal engagement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On February 28, the same day as Princess Eugenie's engagement, Catherine was also spotted wearing a black and white houndstooth - suggesting the pattern is somewhat of a trend! Kate Middleton teamed a houndstooth Zara skirt with a gorgeous cream coat and pearl earrings as she and Prince William attended an engagement in Wales.

While at this engagement, Kate Middleton thrashed Prince William in a sporty bike challenge - even while wearing a skirt and heels!