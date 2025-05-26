I'm pairing my navy dresses with gold jewellery ASAP after seeing Princess Eugenie's latest look

The King’s niece was announced as a mentor for the King’s Foundation 35 under 35 programme and met some of the network at Garrison Chapel last week. They’re currently hosting their 35th anniversary exhibition and Princess Eugenie, who turned 35 in March, described it as an "honour" to mark this milestone.

She and the King’s Foundation jointly shared a video of her visit and she was wearing a simple navy midi dress with a glimmering gold necklace. I’d usually wear cool-toned silver jewellery with blue but I’ve been convinced to try it.

The combination worked so well and the richness of the navy was echoed in the warmth of the gold. The Princess’s dress was sleeveless with a modest rounded neckline and something with this elegant shape would be perfect if you’re not sure what to wear to a wedding.

The bodice was fitted and the skirt flared out with a beautiful amount of volume. It fell to just above Princess Eugenie’s ankles which meant her champagne satin peep-toe mules weren’t obscured and got a moment to shine too.

If, like me, you wear a lot of black clothing but want something a little softer for summer then navy blue should be on your radar. It’s a colour that seems trickier to style than it actually is.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

I would advise keeping the rest of your outfit quite light and going for beiges, creams, whites and tans, as these shades lift navy blue and don’t fight the boldness of the colour. Metallics are in many ways just as neutral and the royal went for gold jewellery to match her shoes.

It’s hard to make out in the video, though it seems as if Princess Eugenie’s necklace had one or two gold discs as the pendant. Either way, the charm was suspended from a gold chain and lay neatly over the top of her dress’s bodice.

This made the contrast of the shiny gold against the dark blue even more striking. Gold-toned jewellery tends to feel more traditional than silver and so her choice of necklace was a great pairing with the classic design of her dress.

Princess Eugenie could easily have layered different necklaces together, however I think her outfit had more impact styled this way. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings to bring an extra touch of glamour to this smart-casual outfit.

Both they and the necklace are exactly the kind of jewellery I’d happily wear everyday as they’re understated. Now I’ve seen how good gold looks with navy blue, I’ll also be trying this myself and I hope to see Eugenie re-wear elements of this ensemble.

She is one of four mentors for the 35 under 35 network, which is a group of young people working to promote the change King Charles wants to see in the world. They are focused on sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts.

"I’m delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas The King is passionate about," Princess Eugenie said of her role as mentor. "Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it’s fitting to take part in the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35."