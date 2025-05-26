I'm pairing my navy dresses with gold jewellery ASAP after seeing Princess Eugenie's latest look
Princess Eugenie has just taken on a prestigious new role - and she did it in style with a combination I wouldn’t usually go for.
The King’s niece was announced as a mentor for the King’s Foundation 35 under 35 programme and met some of the network at Garrison Chapel last week. They’re currently hosting their 35th anniversary exhibition and Princess Eugenie, who turned 35 in March, described it as an "honour" to mark this milestone.
She and the King’s Foundation jointly shared a video of her visit and she was wearing a simple navy midi dress with a glimmering gold necklace. I’d usually wear cool-toned silver jewellery with blue but I’ve been convinced to try it.
The combination worked so well and the richness of the navy was echoed in the warmth of the gold. The Princess’s dress was sleeveless with a modest rounded neckline and something with this elegant shape would be perfect if you’re not sure what to wear to a wedding.
A post shared by The King’s Foundation (@kingsfdn)
A photo posted by on
Shop Gold Necklaces Like Princess Eugenie's
The bodice was fitted and the skirt flared out with a beautiful amount of volume. It fell to just above Princess Eugenie’s ankles which meant her champagne satin peep-toe mules weren’t obscured and got a moment to shine too.
If, like me, you wear a lot of black clothing but want something a little softer for summer then navy blue should be on your radar. It’s a colour that seems trickier to style than it actually is.
I would advise keeping the rest of your outfit quite light and going for beiges, creams, whites and tans, as these shades lift navy blue and don’t fight the boldness of the colour. Metallics are in many ways just as neutral and the royal went for gold jewellery to match her shoes.
Shop Navy Dresses
You can get this dress in several different colours, including this midnight navy hue that makes the mixed-media style seem more understated. The top half is a ribbed cotton jersey material that's comfortable but fitted. The skirt is a contrasting crisp cotton-poplin and the two textures together make this stand out.
Available in a large range of colours and patterns, this affordable H&M dress has short raglan sleeves and a shirt dress silhouette. The waist has elastication at the back and pretty gathers, with a detachable belt. With some statement gold earrings and a dainty necklace this is a chic day-to-night look.
It’s hard to make out in the video, though it seems as if Princess Eugenie’s necklace had one or two gold discs as the pendant. Either way, the charm was suspended from a gold chain and lay neatly over the top of her dress’s bodice.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This made the contrast of the shiny gold against the dark blue even more striking. Gold-toned jewellery tends to feel more traditional than silver and so her choice of necklace was a great pairing with the classic design of her dress.
Princess Eugenie could easily have layered different necklaces together, however I think her outfit had more impact styled this way. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings to bring an extra touch of glamour to this smart-casual outfit.
A post shared by The King’s Foundation (@kingsfdn)
A photo posted by on
Both they and the necklace are exactly the kind of jewellery I’d happily wear everyday as they’re understated. Now I’ve seen how good gold looks with navy blue, I’ll also be trying this myself and I hope to see Eugenie re-wear elements of this ensemble.
She is one of four mentors for the 35 under 35 network, which is a group of young people working to promote the change King Charles wants to see in the world. They are focused on sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts.
"I’m delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas The King is passionate about," Princess Eugenie said of her role as mentor. "Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it’s fitting to take part in the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
What sunscreen does Kate Moss rely on for her protected, healthy-looking complexion?
The lightweight formula is a cult favourite for many...
-
I tried this strange-looking travel pillow, and it's the only time I've ever slept on a plane
I was skeptical about Trtl's unusual travel pillow, but its unique design really works
-
Remember Kate Middleton's casual denim midi dress? It's a breezy option for days where jeans just won't do
I'd forgotten all about this piece the Princess wore in 2020 but I'm glad I've rediscovered it as denim dresses are great for summer.
-
We'll never ditch white summer suits, but Duchess Sophie's blush pink tailoring is the alternative to try - and it's Kate Middleton-esque
When you think of summer tailoring you might imagine breezy linen blazers and flowy trousers, but there’s a new go-to shade in town.
-
From butter yellow to meaningful earrings, Kate Middleton’s return to royal garden parties was everything I hoped it would be
This is only the second time she's ever worn this pastel yellow dress and I had wanted to see her bring it back at Easter.
-
Duchess Sophie’s favourite everyday espadrilles are a comfy but chic alternative to trainers that look elegant with a midi dress
The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out her TOMS flatform espadrilles at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and they caught my eye.
-
Pippa Middleton’s chic denim dress is a comfortable alternative to jeans – we'll be recreating this cool look throughout summer
Pippa Middleton wore a sensational denim dress in 2011 and it's such a versatile look we can all recreate in this summer weather
-
Forget butter yellow, Zara Tindall just made lemon hues the go-to shade of the summer
Pastels always surge in popularity this time of year and I might have just been convinced to give lemon yellow a try.
-
Pippa Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and espadrilles are so in style right now – and perfect for warm days
Pippa Middleton nailed a classic summer color combination with her white dress and blue wedges, and it's a look we're recreating this summer
-
James Middleton's home décor is the 'epitome of classic country charm' that transports us to the English countryside
James Middleton offered a rare glimpse inside his classic English countryside home, full of rustic wood and calming colors