Princess Eugenie gives knitwear a spring makeover with short sleeved jumper and satin skirt at poignant London visit
Princess Eugenie isn’t a working member of the Royal Family, but she’s a dedicated Patron of several vital charities and organisations.
In 2016 she and Princess Beatrice became Honorary Patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust and on 23rd April they and their mother Sarah, Duchess of York visited the unit at University College London Hospital.
April is Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month and Princess Eugenie met with young people and their families, as well as NHS nurses and youth workers. It was so poignant and she struck the perfect styling balance of looking polished, but not detracting in any way from the work she was there to highlight.
This isn’t easy to do and it’s perhaps no surprise that if anyone was going to be an expert at it, it’s Princess Eugenie. She has given me so many spring outfit ideas already this year and her satin skirt and short sleeved jumper is yet another one to add to my list.
Recreate Princess Eugenie's Outfit
Crafted from organic cotton with a rounded neckline and neat ribbed trims, this off-white T-shirt is a refined staple. It also comes in a range of other colours, but this one is perfect for pairing with blue jeans, colourful satin skirts or simple black trousers.
This matte satin skirt has a similar design to Princess Eugenie's sold-out Ralph Lauren one and is a gorgeous earthy green tone. To put your own twist on her outfit, style with a short sleeved neutral knit and your favourite brown boots or a pair of timeless trainers.
The skirt is a Ralph Lauren design that’s sadly sold out in the ‘botanical green’ colourway she has, but it’s still available in powder blue and navy. The sheen of satin always makes a garment feel extra special and luxurious.
Because of this, I often reach for a satin skirt when I want to create a comfortable smart-casual outfit that will see me from day to night. They work well with a t-shirt tucked in or a chunky jumper draped over the top.
Princess Eugenie went for something in between these two top options. Her white crewneck jumper was a cashmere piece from Theory with short sleeves ending in ribbed cuffs.
Shop More Short Sleeved Knits
This top is one of those pieces you can reach for throughout the spring and summer months, whether you're dressing for the daytime or a date night. It's made from M&S's lightweight and breathable air-yarn fabric and has an easy crew neckline.
This 100% cotton sweater has voluminous short sleeves and delicate pointelle stripes that make it stand out from a lot of plain knitted tops. The ends of the sleeves, crew neckline and hemline are all ribbed and it also comes in black.
The King’s niece loosely tucked her knit into her skirt to create a relaxed drape that felt very chic. Although knitwear is the last thing most of us want to wear as soon as spring arrives, there’s no denying that in the UK it’s often still an essential.
Going for a short sleeved jumper instead is a lovely way to still feel like you’re dressing for the season, but you aren’t compromising on warmth. Paler shades like white, ecru or camel are versatile and also have a springlike edge.
The soft creamy shade of Eugenie’s jumper looked so gorgeous against her muted green skirt and she kept to the neutral theme with her footwear. She styled her clothes with a pair of Penelope Chilvers suede knee high boots.
The warm undertones in the tan colour complemented the rest of her outfit and going for longer boots is a simple way to elongate your silhouette.
To make a look like Princess Eugenie’s more low-key, I’d swap boots for white trainers or loafers. However, the heeled design of the royal’s boots meant they were quite formal and this was very appropriate for her significant visit as Teenage Cancer Trust’s Patron.
The next day she took to Instagram to thank everyone for having her, Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of York.
Princess Eugenie expressed gratitude for people sharing their "stories and hope" with them and reflected upon how important it is to "shine a light on the charity’s vital work, and the unique challenges young people with cancer face".
The T12 Teenage and Young Adult Unit at UCLH provides care for up to 20 patients aged between 13-19 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
