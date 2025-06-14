Princess Eugenie makes styling halternecks look easy as she returns to current favourite frock with comfy kitten heel mules
Her blue orchid-print midi dress has convinced me that halternecks can be sophisticated as well as summery.
There are some necklines I’m instantly drawn to and others - like halternecks - that I need a bit of inspiration to try on. When you’re not sure what to wear in the heat, the breezier a design the better, and halternecks often fit into this category.
The lack of sleeves is the most obvious plus point and this neckline also feels quite vintage and chic. Knowing how to style halternecks isn’t something I’m an expert in, so it was great to see Princess Eugenie showing how it's done.
As Global Ambassador for The Coral Collective, the King’s niece attended the exclusive opening of the Thirty Six For Coral art exhibition in France on 12th June. Just like many of us, she wasn’t afraid to re-wear a tried and tested combination for the event: her Rebecca Vallance orchid dress and Staud satin mules.
Shop Princess Eugenie's Dress
Exact Match
Princess Eugenie's exact dress is a luxurious investment for your wardrobe, but one that feels so timeless and feminine. You can currently save 30% on it and it has an elegant halterneck design. The combination of the blue flowers and white base is colourful yet versatile.
You can currently bag yourself this beautiful dress with 25% off at Debenhams and it's perfect for scorching days at home as well as for holidays. The blue paisley print is so intricate and the maxi-length skirt is fully lined. The back isn't overly low and is elasticated for stretch and comfort.
If you've already got your favourite floral dresses for summer but admire Princess Eugenie's halterneck look, then this alternative blue and white option has ageless stripes instead. The waist is elasticated and the dress is made from 100% organic cotton for a breathable finish.
This was the same stylish combination Princess Eugenie wore to Chelsea Flower Show in May and I wouldn’t be surprised if the dress and slip-ons get another chance to shine this summer too. Although she often champions the best British clothing brands, Rebecca Vallance is an Australian designer whose pieces are also regularly worn by the royals.
Made from a linen blend, it has a collared neckline with structured lapels that give it a refined edge. The bodice is fitted and the midi-length skirt flares out into an elegant silhouette.
Running all over the white base is a pattern of electric blue orchids and vines that bring added brightness. Part of why I love the Princess’s frock so much is because it feels sophisticated, whereas some halterneck pieces can be a bit too revealing or beachy-casual.
Shop Mules
Exact Match
Mules are such an easy shoe to wear because they can be slipped on and off in a matter of moments. These ones are made from camel-toned satin, though Staud also makes them in multiple other shades and finishes. The curved heel looks elegant without being too high.
With a manageable kitten heel and peep-toe style, these mules are a great, affordable option if you want to recreate Princess Eugenie's outfit. They also come in tan and deep burgundy red. Throw on with a flowing dress or linen trousers and a cami for a summer-ready ensemble.
I can imagine this as a date night outfit, as well as something you could wear to a family BBQ or a garden party. When you’re looking for a halterneck dress, consider something that has a classic shape like fit-and-flare or A-line, and is generally neutral in colour.
The white background tone of Princess Eugenie’s dress balances the blue flowers and I’d recommend following a similar approach. If you choose a halterneck dress which is mainly black, white or a tone you wear consistently, you’ll always be able to find accessories that complement the outfit.
To make it slightly more relaxed the royal could have worn trainers but she went for camel satin heels from Straud. Kitten heeled mules were a clever pairing as they are comfortable and quick to slip on and off and yet look quite glamorous.
Princess Eugenie painted her toenails red and they were just visible through the peep-toe cut-out. The warm weather required a breathable outfit and she spoke at the launch of the exhibition, which coincided with the UN Oceans Conference.
Her Royal Highness is a member of the Thirty Six For Coral art committee and helped to shape the exhibition, which includes 36 original works from artists including Rocco Ritchie and Vik Muniz. The online auction is running until 22nd June and proceeds go to support coral reef protection and global restoration efforts.
Speaking to Marie Claire, Princess Eugenie described coral reefs as the "rainforest of the sea" that "support billions of human lives".
"Across the planet, coral reefs are in trouble. The loss of coral reefs could be the first functional climate extinction in our lifetime," she declared.
