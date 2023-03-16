Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are negotiating the terms of their coronation attendance and the demands are pretty understandable

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to attend King Charles III's coronation this May but have some reasonable and understandable demands that must now be negotiated.

In other royal news, Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet have not been invited to King Charles' Coronation.

Speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6 has been flying ever since the event's date was announced. While it has been confirmed that the royal couple have indeed been invited to the historic event, they have so far refused to say whether they will be attending.

And this now appears to be because they genuinely don't know if they will join the rest of the family for the celebrations. The decision will not be made until they come to a compromise with the King and the Royal Family over a series of demands they've now reportedly brought to the table.

The first in a series of very reasonable and understandable demands is that their son Archie's birthday be acknowledged. "Archie’s birthday falls on May 6, coronation day, and the Sussexes want the family to recognize that," a source told OK! Magazine. (opens in new tab)

"The Sussexes have asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgment to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day."

The second demand? Following the news that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved into Harry and Meghan's former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, the couple want to stay with them, according to sources.

"They want their children to spend time with other family members, especially their cousin August who is around about the same age as Lilibet. Both couples get on extremely well and are keen for their children to be close," a source told OK!.

This source also added that, after their exclusion from the balcony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the couple want to be included on the Buckingham Palace balcony on coronation day - a fact that could be a deal breaker.

They explain, "This could prove a real sticking point because the Palace have narrowed it down to only working members of the Royal Family on the balcony," they said. "Harry and Meghan are keen that they too should be a part of that special family moment."

The last, but certainly the most important, demand, Harry and Meghan have stated that they must know that both they and their children will be safe if and when they do come to the UK. While it appears like a lot for the Royal Family to sort out should they want Harry and Meghan to fly over in just two short months, the security issue at least must be solved.

Allegedly there is still an ongoing legal case between the Sussexes and the Home Office over their security. The couple wants more security while they are in the UK and this needs to be ironed out before they attend the coronation.