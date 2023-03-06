Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's coronation invite is far from glamorous as they release statement confirming they're on the list

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's coronation invite officially confirmed - everything we know and what they have to say on the matter

It's official, the Sussexes have received an invite to King Charles' coronation.

The couple hasn't confirmed whether they'll attend or not but reports claim that the King has offered them accommodation for the event.

It's not even been a week since Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage departure was confirmed, as reports of ongoing frostiness between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family rage on.

Well, not all of The Firm stand against the couple, as one Royal Family member shows support for Harry and Meghan as relations are said to be at an all-time low.

Owing to the ongoing unrest, many have wondered whether the King's second son and his daughter-in-law would be asked to attend the new monarch's coronation. Well, the wait is over and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's coronation invite has been confirmed.

Speaking to the Times (opens in new tab), their rep discussed the invitation and it doesn't sound that regal. Embossed paper? Engraved card? Actual doves? No, it was an email.

They said that the couple, “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation."

So they're on the list, but will they cross the pond for the big event? According to their camp, they're mulling it over. As they so succinctly put it, "an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Prince Harry has been outspoken regarding security concerns for his family while they're in the UK and the added unsettling aspect of losing their old Blighty base may compound these concerns. So where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay if they attend the King's coronation?

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess have been offered various options by the King - despite the ongoing dispute. A royal source told the Mail On Sunday (opens in new tab), "His Majesty is furious, as is William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK."

As rumors swirl regarding potential digs for the royal couple, the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) claims that the Sussexes have been offered one last stay at Frogmore Cottage if they choose to attend the royal event.

All of this comes as Prince Harry received an ADD diagnosis during a talk with Dr. Gabor Maté, which was streamed online, as promotion for his memoir Spare continues.

Revealing interviews from the Prince perhaps aren't as shocking as they once were but many royal fans were floored after learning that King Charles is set to sit down for a 'tell-all' TV interview ahead of his coronation on May 6, 2023.

Will he tell his side of the story, or will he stay true to the Royal Family's motto, "don't explain, don't complain?" Only time will tell.