Helen Skelton's camo trousers with cool walking boots and summery shades may have just sold us on the statement print
Could this be the new trouser trend to watch?
It's no secret that Helen Skelton's wardrobe is one of our biggest sources of inspiration for chic yet comfortable everyday ensembles, so it's only natural that her latest look has us running to the checkout.
Camouflage may not be as classic as polka dots or stripes, but there is certainly a place for it in your wardrobe if you know how to style it. And if you don't, allow Helen Skelton's latest hiking look to teach you.
Statement in all the right ways, it is the ideal print to make your practical outfits more fashion-forward. Whilst it may feel like the need for an autumn capsule wardrobe is miles away, camo also provides the perfect colour palette for the cooler months. Could this be the start of a new versatile trouser trend...?
Styled with chunky walking boots, a cosy hoodie tank top, and some statement aviator sunglasses, Helen effortlessly makes this military-esque outfit unbeatably fashionable.
Accessories can truly make or break an outfit, so don't be afraid to make more pared-back, minimalistic, or sporty looks feel more 'you' with some signature jewellery, glasses, or even a summery hat. Some timeless buys from the British jewellery brand loved by Kate Middleton are a great place to start if you're looking to invest in some sophisticated jewellery pieces.
Shop Helen's look
Exact match!
Helen's exact top is the Loretta sleeveless sweat from Varley, which offers the cosiness and comfort of a hoodie with a delightful summer spin - the perfect layering piece for cooler days. It is a pricier piece, but it will take you through every season in style - easily worth the cost per wear.
Available in petite, regular, and long leg lengths, you can be sure of the perfect fit. Copy Helen's style and roll yours up for a laid-back look, or take inspo from the model and dress up with a loose summery shirt and some kitten heels for a smart-casual feel that is bound to attract all the right attention.
These affordable Amazon sunnies look very similar to Helen's for a fantastic price tag, and there are several variations available. No summer capsule wardrobe is complete without a fresh pair of sunnies, and these are equal parts simple and standout - ideal for elevating every look.
If you have a similar hike or walking holiday lined up, we can't think of an outfit that better balances comfort and practicality with unbeatable style. But don't think that a lack of physical activity means you can't add similar pieces to your own capsule wardrobe.
Camouflage trousers are cropping up in street style shots across the major fashion cities, so it's clear that they can work for a variety of occasions. Dressed down with a boxy white tee and a pair of the best white trainers, they have an effortlessly cool finish that can stand up to your favourite pair of jeans.
When autumn finally rolls around, they can be worn with a chunky knit and some black boots for a beautiful seasonal colour palette whilst adding some pattern and texture to more minimalistic looks.
Plus, it's always a good idea to have a pair of walking trousers on hand for the changeable British weather - you might end up needing them for countryside pub trips or dog walks when you want to feel a little more put together than your waterproof trousers allow.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
