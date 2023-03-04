Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay if they attend the King's coronation?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, leaving a question mark over where they might stay if they return to the UK for King Charles’ Coronation.

It was recently confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

The couple were gifted the beautiful home five years ago by the late Queen Elizabeth II after they married.

There had been rumors the couple wouldn’t be welcomed back to their UK residence after Harry’s memoir Spare was released earlier this year.

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking on their behalf, following reports about their UK home, their rep said, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

But this has got royal fans wondering where the couple will stay if they decide to attend King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

While the couple are 'still undecided' about whether or not they will travel to the UK, it seems they would either have to stay with family, or find a hotel. Here’s everything we know…

(Image credit: Photo by GOR/Getty Images)

Where will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay if they come to the UK?

The couple have previously said they have concerns about privacy, so it would need to be somewhere with a lot of security.

If they are staying with their family members, Princess Eugenie is said to have stayed with her cousin Harry on a recent trip to the US, so it could be possible he stays with her at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, if Meghan and Harry were to choose to stay in a hotel instead, Soho House could be an option as they have previously stayed there.

It’s also thought that King Charles could offer the couple a room at Buckingham Palace for the weekend, or even one of his other many properties.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrew as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020 to move to North America.

They have since released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as well as Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, which has continued to cause a rift between him and his brother Prince William.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson recently shared her support for Harry and Meghan, saying she has 'no judgment' for the controversial royal couple.

Speaking to People earlier in the week, the Duchess of York said she believes the late Princess Diana would have been "proud" of their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet.