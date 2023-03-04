Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay if they attend the King's coronation?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from their UK home Frogmore Cottage following the release of Harry's tell-all book Spare
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, leaving a question mark over where they might stay if they return to the UK for King Charles’ Coronation.
- The royal family recently announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their UK residence Frogmore Cottage.
- Royal fans have been wondering where the couple might stay if they decide to return to England for King Charles’ coronation.
- This royal news comes after The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson shared her support for Meghan and Harry.
It was recently confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage.
The couple were gifted the beautiful home five years ago by the late Queen Elizabeth II after they married.
There had been rumors the couple wouldn’t be welcomed back to their UK residence after Harry’s memoir Spare was released earlier this year.
Speaking on their behalf, following reports about their UK home, their rep said, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."
But this has got royal fans wondering where the couple will stay if they decide to attend King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
While the couple are 'still undecided' about whether or not they will travel to the UK, it seems they would either have to stay with family, or find a hotel. Here’s everything we know…
Where will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay if they come to the UK?
The couple have previously said they have concerns about privacy, so it would need to be somewhere with a lot of security.
If they are staying with their family members, Princess Eugenie is said to have stayed with her cousin Harry on a recent trip to the US, so it could be possible he stays with her at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace.
Meanwhile, if Meghan and Harry were to choose to stay in a hotel instead, Soho House could be an option as they have previously stayed there.
It’s also thought that King Charles could offer the couple a room at Buckingham Palace for the weekend, or even one of his other many properties.
This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrew as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020 to move to North America.
They have since released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as well as Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, which has continued to cause a rift between him and his brother Prince William.
Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson recently shared her support for Harry and Meghan, saying she has 'no judgment' for the controversial royal couple.
Speaking to People earlier in the week, the Duchess of York said she believes the late Princess Diana would have been "proud" of their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet.
