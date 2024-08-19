Meghan Markle is all about the accessories in Colombia - her chic sunhat and comfy block heels are on our end-of-summer wish-list

Meghan Markle was all about the accessories in Colombia and her sunhat and comfy block heels are on our end-of-summer wish-list.

A brilliant look can be taken to new heights thanks to your accessories, so it’s always important to have some versatile staples in your collection. At the moment we’re still making the most of our summer pieces before creating our autumn capsule wardrobe and Meghan Markle has given us some fabulous end-of-season inspiration. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been visiting Colombia and the hot weather has called for some sensational yet breathable looks from Meghan. She certainly hasn’t disappointed and on 17th August she visited Cartagena with Prince Harry wearing a black co-ord with block heeled sandals and a sunhat.

The Duchess of Sussex is a huge fan of monochrome outfits and - aside from her beautiful shoes - this look was entirely black and white. The co-ord had the appearance of a flowing maxi dress and was designed by Johanna Ortiz.

(Image credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Shop Meghan Markle's Accessories

Paradox London Sandals Was £59, Now £41.30 at John Lewis You can't go far wrong with a pair of tan sandals and these ones are so wearable with everything from jeans and a cami top, to a jumpsuit or dress. They have a strap over the toe as well as a ankle strap to keep them secure on your feet. The block heel is a great alternative to stiletto heels and the design is so pared-back and beautiful. Apatchy Crossbody Bag £78 at John Lewis This gorgeous bag also comes in a range of other colours - both bright and neutral - but we love this 'stone' white shade. It's a practical size to fit all your essentials inside and the tassel is a fun yet classic detail. The crossbody strap is great when you want to be hands-free, though it's also removable and adjustable. EightSpace Panama Hat £13.99 at Amazon This affordable panama hat is great if you want a two-toned hat option for sunny days and end-of-summer holidays. It also comes in beige, black and brown colourways and has an adjustable drawstring. It's also foldable, making it a great choice for packing in your suitcase for trips.

Both the strappy top and maxi skirt were crafted from silk and were black with white stripes. Unlike the Breton-style tops that are so popular this time of year, the pattern on Meghan’s co-ord wasn’t uniformly horizontal or vertical. This skirt and top combination was so elegant and also very wearable as the Duchess could easily switch things up and pair each individual item with her other wardrobe favourites.

Whilst the co-ord was undeniably stunning, this outfit was made even more so thanks to Meghan’s sunhat, block heeled sandals and crossbody bag. These accessories wouldn’t look out of place worn with your best wedding guest dresses and yet also worked perfectly for a daytime visit to the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo drumming school in Cartagena.

Anyone who loved Meghan’s bronze shirt and trouser look from Day 1 of her Colombia visit will remember these Aquazzura shoes as she also wore them then.

(Image credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

The ‘cognac brown’ colour is a wonderful neutral hue that pairs easily with everything and the suede added texture that contrasted with Meghan’s floaty co-ord. The ankle strap helped to keep them secure on her feet and the block heel was a stroke of genius as they tend to be far more comfortable for day-to-day wear then stiletto heels, but a bit smarter than your best white trainers.

Continuing the stylish yet practical theme, Meghan carried with her a sunhat to protect her from the glare of the Colombian sun. This was a white tone with a black ribbon around the brim and this coordinated brilliantly with her clothing’s colour palette.

She had it with her as they arrived in Cartagena and even just being held it added an extra glamorous edge to her outfit. Meghan also brought a white crossbody bag by Cesta Collective which was a functional choice that allowed her to be hands-free but also looked so pretty.

(Image credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Her accessories were all very classic and neutral and it’s worth following a similar formula with your own summer accessories if you want to get maximum wear out of them. The Duchess of Sussex swept her hair back into a voluminous high ponytail, which is a great hairstyle to go for in hot weather as it keeps your tresses away from your face and shoulders.

Meghan’s ponytail finished off her put-together outfit in style and her choice of very timeless, neutral accessories has given us a lot of inspiration as we enjoy the end of summer weather.