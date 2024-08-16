Meghan Markle stuns in bronze shirt and satin wide leg trousers in Colombia - we’re adding metallic shades into our style rotation
Meghan Markle's bronze shirt and wide leg trousers were a stunning smart-casual combination and we're taking a lot of inspiration
Meghan Markle wore a bronze shirt and trousers in Colombia and we’ve been convinced to add metallic shades into our style rotation.
If you love wearing black, white and beige tones but sometimes want something a little bolder, then metallics are an underrated choice to add a special touch to an outfit. Whilst silver is perhaps the most statement metallic hue, bronze and gold have such a warm undertone to them and work with both neutrals and vibrant colours. Many of us will have metallic accessories in our summer capsule wardrobe, but Meghan Markle has just made a case for us expanding our metallic collection. Stepping out with Prince Harry for the first day of their visit to Colombia, Meghan wowed in a bronze-brown outfit that would rival the best wedding guest dresses.
She wore a Victoria Beckham silk shirt in a rust-brown shade that had a bronze undertone to it in the light as she attended the 'Responsible Digital Future' forum at EAN University in Bogota. The Duchess of Sussex paired this beautiful staple with wide-leg satin trousers from La Ligne.
Recreate Meghan Markle's Bronze Outfit
This gorgeous shirt has such a timeless design with the long sleeves and collars, though we love the slight twist with the subtle cut-out detailing at the front. It comes in a range of colours, including this bronzy-brown shade. Style with wide leg trousers like Meghan's, or tuck into your favourite black jeans for the perfect day-to-night look.
Described as being a 'chocolate shade' we think these trousers have a similar bronze undertone to Meghan's wide leg ones. They have double pleats, a high rise cut and are made from a breathable linen blend fabric. Wear these day-to-day with a white T-shirt and trainers or for an evening out with a shirt and heels.
A pair of tan block heeled sandals are such a staple for warm days and holidays as they're so easy to wear. These ones have a strap over the toe as well as around the ankle to help keep them secure on your feet. They are very pared-back, making them all the more versatile and would look amazing with dresses and tailoring.
The sheen of these trousers really enhances the bronze colour, but isn’t at all sparkly like some metallic pieces can often be. This is a lovely way to wear metallics when you don’t want them to be overpowering or too much for daytime wear. Equally, Meghan’s trousers could be elevated even more for a special evening out with a silky cami top.
Her shirt was the perfect style choice for this forum in Colombia as the similar shades gave Meghan’s outfit a very cohesive, put-together feel. The classic silhouette, with the smart collar and long sleeves ending in elongated cuffs also made it that bit more formal and she balanced this by undoing a few buttons.
This ensured her outfit was the perfect smart-casual option for an official appearance and just like the trousers, her shirt could easily be mixed and matched with other pieces in her wardrobe.
This is partially down to the timeless design, but the colour is also so wearable and would really pop against blue denim jeans or white linen trousers. For a more low-key day out near her and Prince Harry’s California home the Duchess might have chosen her best white trainers from Veja, but in Bogata she wore Aquazzura suede sandals.
They had a practical block heel which is perfect if you want a bit more height, but don’t want to brave the discomfort of stilettos. The ‘cognac brown’ colour was slightly paler than Meghan’s bronze shirt and trousers and this subtle contrast was so effective.
Perhaps wanting to keep her glossy brunette hair out of her face during this important event, the Duchess of Sussex went for a voluminous ponytail. This isn’t a style we see massively often from her as she tends to prefer keeping her hair loose, in waves.
In Colombia she also had her signature waves, but pulled her hair into a high ponytail and wrapped a piece of hair around the band securing it, to give it a seamless look. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Colombia for four days, meaning there are still plenty of outfits to see from Meghan before they return to the US too.
They are being hosted - and were invited to visit - by Colombia’s Vice-President Francia Márquez. As reported by the BBC they spent Day 1 of their visit talking with teenagers about the impact social media has and taking part in the Responsible Digital Future summit, where they discussed AI and the spread of misinformation online.
