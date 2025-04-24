Bye skinny jeans, hello palazzo trousers - Meghan Markle nails New York spring style with her ultra-wide leg look

There’s something about a pair of smart, tailored trousers that instantly fills me with confidence and they work for so many smart-casual outfits.

Wide-leg designs are my favourites, but palazzo trousers are emerging as a huge trend for 2025. The Duchess of Sussex is on board with it too and stepped out in New York on 23rd April wearing a Ralph Lauren linen-silk blend suit.

We all know she loves a blazer so it wasn’t a surprise to see her go for one here, but the palazzo trousers were the real statement piece in this ensemble.

Exact Match Ralph Lauren Silk-Linen Greer Trousers £1,785 at Harrods If you want to splash out and invest in a pair of Meghan's exact trousers they are still available in three sizes on Harrods. Inspired by classic tailoring, these ultra-wide trousers are made from a breathable blend of silk and linen and have a gorgeous drape to them. M&S Pure Linen Palazzo Beige Trousers £45 at M&S Crafted from garment-dyed linen for a breathable finish, these high waisted palazzo trousers are such an easy piece to throw on in warmer weather. They have a drawstring fastening which makes them especially comfortable and two side pockets are handy additions. Phase Eight Amble Stone Trousers £119 at Phase Eight These neutral cotton blend suit trousers have a matching blazer if you're a big fan of a co-ord, but would look just as beautiful simply styled with a plain white shirt or T-shirt. They have front seams to give subtle structure to the wide leg silhouette and fasten with two buttons.

Jones Bootmaker Slingback Wedges £89 at M&S These durable suede wedges have a manageable-height, raffia-style heel. The slingback strap fastens with a buckle to keep them secure on your feet and the rounded toe is timeless. Wear with everything from midi dresses to tailored co-ords. Mango Pocket White Linen Shirt £35.99 at Mango Linen shirts are staples for the summer and this one is affordable and has a patch pocket on the front. The cuffs are buttoned and the straight shape means this is easy to tuck into jeans or trousers as well as left loose. Nordstrom Tan-Gold Leather Belt £45.75 at Nordstrom Add a polished edge to your look with this tan leather belt and gold-toned buckle. It would look gorgeous with both neutral or brighter outfits and it's easy to overlook how much of an impact belts can make to a look.

Duchess Meghan has been a fan of streamlined skinny jeans since her pre-royal days and although she does wear wide-leg as well as straight-leg trousers, palazzo silhouettes are one step further on the wide-leg scale.

They have so much gorgeous volume and the royal’s Ralph Lauren Greer trousers featured inverted pleats and darts that accentuated the shape. Designed to fall to the floor, they were high-waisted and the linen-silk material made them feel cool and relaxed rather than business-like.

This is worth considering when you’re eyeing up a pair of trousers. If you plan on wearing them with your best white trainers and denim jackets to make them more casual then look for a softer, slightly less structured fabric and looser silhouettes like palazzo or wide-leg.

Meghan’s exact trousers are an investment and virtually sold out, but there are so many beautiful, neutral palazzo options around right now that we’ll all rather spoilt for choice on how to recreate her New York look.

The Duchess of Sussex was in the Big Apple to attend the 2025 TIME 100 Summit at Lincoln Center and chose to style her chic co-ord with a classic white shirt. This was elegant, though really any stylish tops you’d wear with jeans would also pair wonderfully with beige, white or black Palazzo trousers.

Meghan’s look was completed with glimmering gold jewellery and tan accessories. She wore her Ralph Lauren buckle belt with her trousers and a pair of suede Manolo Blahnik court shoes.

The heels were barely visible under the hems of her trouser legs, except when she was giving a speech on stage, but maximised their frame-elongating effect nevertheless. In warmer weather I’d probably reach for espadrille wedges or heeled sandals instead.

Seeing the Duchess wearing her palazzo trousers in New York has opened my eyes to how to style this trendy silhouette. I would love to see her wear more ultra wide-leg designs - possibly even jeans - throughout the rest of 2025.