Meg Ryan's chunky boots and printed T-shirt feel like the fresh way to wear tailoring in 2025

While summer weather often lends itself better to floaty dresses and linen palazzo trousers, there is no reason to completely drop classic tailored pieces just because the temperatures have risen.

A loose yet well-fitted pair of trousers can easily work in the sunshine, and can often feel just as breezy and wearable as a traditional wide leg, all the while looking a little more polished. A perfect example of wearing tailored separates at this time of year is Meg Ryan’s chic T-shirt and trouser ensemble, which the actress wore while visiting a museum in Spain recently.

The 63-year-old teamed this printed Loewe T-shirt with a pair of black barrel-leg trousers, which were high-waisted and had neat pleat details down the front. When it comes to smart casual outfit ideas, this one really works, and Meg finished it perfectly with a pair of chunky black boots and some rounded sunglasses.

The whole ensemble worked nicely together, and it's brilliantly versatile, because she buddied up a casual type of top with a preppy and fitted pair of bottoms. This look could easily work for a shopping trip, cocktail hour, or the office, and I will definitely be recreating it over the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

ASOS Oversized t-shirt with flower market graphic £20 at ASOS (USA) Arty inspired tops are a stylish way to wear a graphic print, and an oversized white tshirt like this one will sit really well with your trousers or a denim midi skirt for daytime cool. & Other Stories Tailored Barrel-Leg Trousers £125 at stories.com The relaxed shape of these trousers is given a little more shape with a tapered ankle to stop you from being swamped in fabric, and the loops on the waistband mean you can add a patterned belt for extra oomph. Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boot £152.86 at Nordstrom When it comes to stomping boots, you can't go wrong with Dr Martens. This leather pair will work to add a modern spin to your tailoring or use them as an edgy footnote to a floaty maxi.

Shop More Tailored Trousers

Next Elasticated Waist Barrel Leg Trousers £32 at Next UK The elasticated waistband on this pair of trousers means they will fit nicely while still being easy to move around in all day. They are available in petite leg length too. Uniqlo Linen Blend Barrel Leg Trousers £34.90 at UNIQLO USA This linen-blend pair are perfect for hot weather, and if black isn't your thing during summer, you could try one of the other colours available, which includes deep navy or burnt orange. H&M Ankle Length Trousers £19.99 at H&M (US) Wear this pleat-front pair with just a casual T-shirt like Meg, or with a sheer black blouse and heels as a fresh take on date night outfits.

When it comes to browsing for summer-ready trousers, look for light and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, and opt for slightly looser leg shapes that won't cling, as this will keep you feeling comfortable on even the warmest of days.

I love Meg’s chunky boots, but for a softer footnote, opt for your leopard print ballet flats or a simple pair of chunky espadrilles. To take your tailored bottoms from daytime to playtime, try switching out casual footwear for a pair of court shoes or metallic strappy heels too.