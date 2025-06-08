Meg Ryan's chunky boots and printed T-shirt feel like the fresh way to wear tailoring in 2025
The actress opted for a smart-casual combination, and it's a look we can easily recreate on the high street
While summer weather often lends itself better to floaty dresses and linen palazzo trousers, there is no reason to completely drop classic tailored pieces just because the temperatures have risen.
A loose yet well-fitted pair of trousers can easily work in the sunshine, and can often feel just as breezy and wearable as a traditional wide leg, all the while looking a little more polished. A perfect example of wearing tailored separates at this time of year is Meg Ryan’s chic T-shirt and trouser ensemble, which the actress wore while visiting a museum in Spain recently.
The 63-year-old teamed this printed Loewe T-shirt with a pair of black barrel-leg trousers, which were high-waisted and had neat pleat details down the front. When it comes to smart casual outfit ideas, this one really works, and Meg finished it perfectly with a pair of chunky black boots and some rounded sunglasses.
The whole ensemble worked nicely together, and it's brilliantly versatile, because she buddied up a casual type of top with a preppy and fitted pair of bottoms. This look could easily work for a shopping trip, cocktail hour, or the office, and I will definitely be recreating it over the coming weeks.
Shop The Look
Shop More Tailored Trousers
Wear this pleat-front pair with just a casual T-shirt like Meg, or with a sheer black blouse and heels as a fresh take on date night outfits.
When it comes to browsing for summer-ready trousers, look for light and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, and opt for slightly looser leg shapes that won't cling, as this will keep you feeling comfortable on even the warmest of days.
I love Meg’s chunky boots, but for a softer footnote, opt for your leopard print ballet flats or a simple pair of chunky espadrilles. To take your tailored bottoms from daytime to playtime, try switching out casual footwear for a pair of court shoes or metallic strappy heels too.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
