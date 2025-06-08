Meg Ryan's chunky boots and printed T-shirt feel like the fresh way to wear tailoring in 2025

The actress opted for a smart-casual combination, and it's a look we can easily recreate on the high street

meg ryan wearing a printed tshirt and sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

While summer weather often lends itself better to floaty dresses and linen palazzo trousers, there is no reason to completely drop classic tailored pieces just because the temperatures have risen.

A loose yet well-fitted pair of trousers can easily work in the sunshine, and can often feel just as breezy and wearable as a traditional wide leg, all the while looking a little more polished. A perfect example of wearing tailored separates at this time of year is Meg Ryan’s chic T-shirt and trouser ensemble, which the actress wore while visiting a museum in Spain recently.

The 63-year-old teamed this printed Loewe T-shirt with a pair of black barrel-leg trousers, which were high-waisted and had neat pleat details down the front. When it comes to smart casual outfit ideas, this one really works, and Meg finished it perfectly with a pair of chunky black boots and some rounded sunglasses.

The whole ensemble worked nicely together, and it's brilliantly versatile, because she buddied up a casual type of top with a preppy and fitted pair of bottoms. This look could easily work for a shopping trip, cocktail hour, or the office, and I will definitely be recreating it over the coming weeks.

American Actress Meg Ryan is seen coming out of the Prado Museum on May 28, 2025 in Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

ASOS, Oversized t-shirt with flower market graphic

ASOS
Oversized t-shirt with flower market graphic

Arty inspired tops are a stylish way to wear a graphic print, and an oversized white tshirt like this one will sit really well with your trousers or a denim midi skirt for daytime cool.

&Other Stories, Tailored Barrel-Leg Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Barrel-Leg Trousers

The relaxed shape of these trousers is given a little more shape with a tapered ankle to stop you from being swamped in fabric, and the loops on the waistband mean you can add a patterned belt for extra oomph.

Dr. Martens, Jadon Platform Boot

Dr. Martens
Jadon Platform Boot

When it comes to stomping boots, you can't go wrong with Dr Martens. This leather pair will work to add a modern spin to your tailoring or use them as an edgy footnote to a floaty maxi.

Shop More Tailored Trousers

Next , Elasticated Waist Barrel Leg Trousers
Next
Elasticated Waist Barrel Leg Trousers

The elasticated waistband on this pair of trousers means they will fit nicely while still being easy to move around in all day. They are available in petite leg length too.

Uniqlo, Linen Blend Barrel Leg Trousers
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Barrel Leg Trousers

This linen-blend pair are perfect for hot weather, and if black isn't your thing during summer, you could try one of the other colours available, which includes deep navy or burnt orange.

H&M, Ankle Length Trousers
H&M
Ankle Length Trousers

Wear this pleat-front pair with just a casual T-shirt like Meg, or with a sheer black blouse and heels as a fresh take on date night outfits.

When it comes to browsing for summer-ready trousers, look for light and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, and opt for slightly looser leg shapes that won't cling, as this will keep you feeling comfortable on even the warmest of days.

I love Meg’s chunky boots, but for a softer footnote, opt for your leopard print ballet flats or a simple pair of chunky espadrilles. To take your tailored bottoms from daytime to playtime, try switching out casual footwear for a pair of court shoes or metallic strappy heels too.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸