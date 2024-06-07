Princess Eugenie showcases olive green at its finest with gorgeous midi dress for society wedding of the year
Princess Eugenie's olive green midi dress and neutral accessories was the most understated yet chic wedding guest outfit you could ask for
Princess Eugenie showcased olive green at its finest with a gorgeous pleated midi dress for the Duke of Westminster’s wedding.
Royal weddings are always a sight to behold with everything from the brides’ gowns to the floral arrangements capturing the world’s attention. For fashion lovers they’re also a brilliant opportunity to see some stand-out looks and though there hasn’t been a royal wedding for a while, we’ve just been treated to the next best thing. The wedding of the Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson took place on 7th June in Chester and it’s the society wedding of the year.
Prince William was an Usher and Princess Eugenie was one of the guests and wore one of the best wedding guest dresses we’ve seen in a while. Her dress was the Dubois plissé Midi Dress from Joseph and it’s no surprise that it’s selling out fast on Mytheresa, with low stock in many sizes.
Shop Princess Eugenie's olive green dress
Exact Match
With its gorgeous green shade and flattering fit, it's hardly surprising that Princess Eugenie's dress is selling out fast. It has a fitted bodice and flared skirt with an asymmetrical hem and makes for the perfect special event dress.
This satin bias cut maxi dress with long, elegant bell sleeves is a great option for weddings and other special occasions. The olive green colour is so fabulous and this would work with metallic accessories for a statement look.
Shop Accessories To Wear With Green Dresses
Exact Match
There are only the last few units available of this pretty plaited clutch and we can see why. Made from leather in the 'bone' colourway, Princess Eugenie's clutch goes with everything and the textured finish adds an instant summery touch to an outfit.
This woven clutch bag is an affordable alternative if you don't want to invest in Princess Eugenie's exact bag. It's made from lightweight natural straw and comes in a range of colours. This beige one is incredibly versatile for summer events.
The brand recommends sizing down and this dress features a beautifully fitted bodice that flares out into a pleated shirt. It also has an asymmetric hem and the contrast between the detailed skirt and the very minimalist top half of Princess Eugenie’s olive green dress is stunning.
Long sleeves and a modest v-neckline are so classic and mean that this dress would also work perfectly for an autumn or winter occasion, perhaps layered with a long coat over the top. No outerwear was needed for Princess Eugenie on this sunny June day and we can’t help admiring the olive green shade of her wedding guest outfit.
We often see the King’s niece wearing neutral or bright tones but this was a middle ground between the two and it’s far easier to wear than you might imagine. The earthiness of the colour ensured it wasn’t too statement for an occasion like this and the fabric softened it even more.
To dress it down, Princess Eugenie could easily put on a pair of her best white trainers and a leather or denim jacket, but for a wedding nude-beige accessories were the ideal choice. She stepped out in a pair of Aquazzurra Matilde pumps with the crossover detail and this is the same shoe design as Meghan Markle wore in the pictures announcing her and Prince Harry’s engagement in 2017.
Sadly, it seems as though they’ve been discontinued since, but Princess Eugenie clearly treasures her beige pair as a staple heel in her collection. They have all the timelessness of a court shoe with more of a fun feel thanks to the crossover strap.
Her bag for the wedding struck a similar balance of classic and contemporary and was the Maud leather woven clutch by Anya Hindmarch. This had all the texture of a raffia bag but the durability of leather and the ‘bone’ colour is a versatile option to pair with outfits in other hues.
Given that this was a formal occasion Princess Eugenie decided to wear a headpiece and tied her whole look together by choosing a cream hat to match her bag. Crafted by Emily-London, the Sabina pillbox hat has a beret-like stalk at the top and a small amount of netting that comes down over the face. The royal had a side-swept hair for the Duke and new Duchess of Westminster’s wedding and wore her tresses in loose curls underneath the netting.
A few subtle gold jewellery pieces finished off the look and Princess Eugenie’s olive green dress has certainly inspired us to add more of this colour to our wardrobe.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
