Princess Eugenie showcases olive green at its finest with gorgeous midi dress for society wedding of the year

Princess Eugenie showcased olive green at its finest with a gorgeous pleated midi dress for the Duke of Westminster’s wedding.

Royal weddings are always a sight to behold with everything from the brides’ gowns to the floral arrangements capturing the world’s attention. For fashion lovers they’re also a brilliant opportunity to see some stand-out looks and though there hasn’t been a royal wedding for a while, we’ve just been treated to the next best thing. The wedding of the Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson took place on 7th June in Chester and it’s the society wedding of the year.

Prince William was an Usher and Princess Eugenie was one of the guests and wore one of the best wedding guest dresses we’ve seen in a while. Her dress was the Dubois plissé Midi Dress from Joseph and it’s no surprise that it’s selling out fast on Mytheresa, with low stock in many sizes.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Princess Eugenie's olive green dress

Exact Match Joseph Dubois Plissé Midi Dress £545 at Mytheresa With its gorgeous green shade and flattering fit, it's hardly surprising that Princess Eugenie's dress is selling out fast. It has a fitted bodice and flared skirt with an asymmetrical hem and makes for the perfect special event dress. Rewritten Satin Bias Cut Maxi Dress £170 at John Lewis This satin bias cut maxi dress with long, elegant bell sleeves is a great option for weddings and other special occasions. The olive green colour is so fabulous and this would work with metallic accessories for a statement look. FatFace Square Neck Midi Dress £69 at M&S If you love the colour of Princess Eugenie's dress but want something a little more casual that you can dress up and down easily then this is lovely. It has a shirred bodice, puffed sleeves and a classic square neckline.

Shop Accessories To Wear With Green Dresses

Exact Match Anya Hindmarch Maud Plaited Clutch £750 at Anya Hindmarch There are only the last few units available of this pretty plaited clutch and we can see why. Made from leather in the 'bone' colourway, Princess Eugenie's clutch goes with everything and the textured finish adds an instant summery touch to an outfit. LHHMZ Straw Woven Clutch Bag £19.99 at Amazon This woven clutch bag is an affordable alternative if you don't want to invest in Princess Eugenie's exact bag. It's made from lightweight natural straw and comes in a range of colours. This beige one is incredibly versatile for summer events. Dune Citrus Flared Heel Shoes £80 at Dune London The exact style of Princess Eugenie's Aquazzurra shoes seems to have been discontinued, but these also have a crossover style at the front. The low flared heel is a fun touch and the pointed toe and asymmetric strap are incredibly chic.

The brand recommends sizing down and this dress features a beautifully fitted bodice that flares out into a pleated shirt. It also has an asymmetric hem and the contrast between the detailed skirt and the very minimalist top half of Princess Eugenie’s olive green dress is stunning.

Long sleeves and a modest v-neckline are so classic and mean that this dress would also work perfectly for an autumn or winter occasion, perhaps layered with a long coat over the top. No outerwear was needed for Princess Eugenie on this sunny June day and we can’t help admiring the olive green shade of her wedding guest outfit.

We often see the King’s niece wearing neutral or bright tones but this was a middle ground between the two and it’s far easier to wear than you might imagine. The earthiness of the colour ensured it wasn’t too statement for an occasion like this and the fabric softened it even more.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

To dress it down, Princess Eugenie could easily put on a pair of her best white trainers and a leather or denim jacket, but for a wedding nude-beige accessories were the ideal choice. She stepped out in a pair of Aquazzurra Matilde pumps with the crossover detail and this is the same shoe design as Meghan Markle wore in the pictures announcing her and Prince Harry’s engagement in 2017.

Sadly, it seems as though they’ve been discontinued since, but Princess Eugenie clearly treasures her beige pair as a staple heel in her collection. They have all the timelessness of a court shoe with more of a fun feel thanks to the crossover strap.

Her bag for the wedding struck a similar balance of classic and contemporary and was the Maud leather woven clutch by Anya Hindmarch. This had all the texture of a raffia bag but the durability of leather and the ‘bone’ colour is a versatile option to pair with outfits in other hues.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Given that this was a formal occasion Princess Eugenie decided to wear a headpiece and tied her whole look together by choosing a cream hat to match her bag. Crafted by Emily-London, the Sabina pillbox hat has a beret-like stalk at the top and a small amount of netting that comes down over the face. The royal had a side-swept hair for the Duke and new Duchess of Westminster’s wedding and wore her tresses in loose curls underneath the netting.

A few subtle gold jewellery pieces finished off the look and Princess Eugenie’s olive green dress has certainly inspired us to add more of this colour to our wardrobe.