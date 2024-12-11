Kate Garraway spreads Christmas joy with rainbow checkerboard dress and pink heels
Kate Garraway's patterned jumper dress reminded us that fabulous festive outfits can also be so cosy and comfortable
Kate Garraway’s rainbow checkerboard dress is such a fun yet comfortable outfit that’s giving us so much joy this festive season.
Kate Garraway is getting into the festive styling spirit and her latest look has proved that jumper dresses can be just as chic as a Christmas party outfit as velvet suits or sequin gowns. Taking to Instagram on 9th December, the Good Morning Britain star declared she was in "harlequin heaven" as she wore a gorgeous Boden sparkly patterned dress. Styled by Debbie Harper, Kate’s ensemble would be perfect for any Christmas party and blended the comfort of knitwear with the fabulousness of bright colours and glitter.
The dress had such a timeless silhouette, with a crew neckline and cuffed blouson sleeves. The midi length made it so elegant and the skirt flared out slightly from the bodice, creating a beautiful streamlined shape. Had this piece been a block colour it would have been incredibly chic, but the pattern of Kate’s dress took it to a whole other level.
Running all over the dress was an Argyle-esque pattern of diamond shapes that brought together bright green, red, aqua and pink with beige and camel. The cuffs and the waist belt matched the green tone and the combination of these vibrant and neutral colours was a stroke of styling genius as it allowed the brighter shades to pop even more.
Meanwhile, the neutral hues helped to soften the overall effect of the pattern and gave it a more sophisticated feel. Many of us will already have a jumper dress or two in our winter capsule wardrobe, but often these tend to be one single colour. Kate Garraway’s stunning knitted dress was a refreshing change from this and highlighted how fun patterned designs can be for the festive season.
She described her outfit as a "super sparkly Christmas dress" and the metallic sheen to the fabric accentuated the colours and made her dress all the more special. Kate could easily have made her jumper dress slightly more casual by pairing it with tights, flat boots and a cosy coat over the top, but to elevate it even more she opted for pink heels.
Like her dress, the design of her shoes was very classic as they were a court shoe shape with a delicate pointed toe. Their raspberry pink colour was so pretty and the metallic sheen complemented the subtle glittery finish of Kate’s dress. To dress this look up even more for an evening out or festive party the broadcasting star could have carried a pink clutch bag and layered over a longline tailored coat that coordinated with one of the colours in the pattern.
Although not everyone will be tempted to follow in Kate’s footsteps with such a bright jumper dress, we can all take inspiration from her outfit and put our own twist on it. A more neutral patterned dress is a wonderful option when you want your festive looks to make an impact but still be very comfortable and cosy in this cold weather. Knee high boots also work so well with midi length knitted dresses if you want to take them from day to night and feel extra warm.
