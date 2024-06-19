Princess Eugenie goes all-out in mint green dress with wedding day earrings and neutral clutch bag at Royal Ascot
Princess Eugenie's mint green dress proved why pastels are a failsafe for summer events and her accessories elevated it even more
Princess Eugenie went all-out in a mint green dress with her wedding day earrings and a neutral clutch bag for Day 1 of Royal Ascot 2024.
Princess Eugenie has proved why pastel shades and neutral accessories are a winning combination with her gorgeous green and ivory look at Royal Ascot. She was one of many royals who attended the first day of the annual races and her outfit is giving us plenty of inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe with its soft pastel green hue and elegant crossover neckline. Designed by Diane von Furstenberg, the £460 Mallery dress is selling out fast and we can certainly see why as this is surely one of the best wedding guest dresses as well as being a stand-out item for any other special occasion.
Princess Eugenie’s dress is made from crepe and has a button-fastening keyhole detail at the front with the wrapover cut. The keyhole is incredibly subtle and modest but adds a contemporary touch to this otherwise very timeless design.
Shop Princess Eugenie's look
Crafted from crepe, this stunning soft green dress is the perfect outfit for a special occasion. It falls to a pretty maxi length and has a keyhole detail and wrapover design. Pair with your favourite heels or sandals for a chic summer outfit.
Sadly, Princess Eugenie's exact colourway is currently out of stock but this soft gold plaited clutch is also fabulous. Metallics are surprisingly easy to style as they go with so many other shades and this bag has a detachable shoulder strap and metal tassel detail.
These shoes are so timeless and elegant and would be a lovely choice for everything from weddings to birthday parties and family gatherings. They have a flattering pointed toe and are crafted from supple suede.
Also available in a range of other colours, this pastel green dress is a great option for summer events. The slip dress design is so easy to wear and it has an empire line cut and a very subtle animal print that picks up in the light.
This woven clutch bag is an affordable addition to your accessory collection. It's made from lightweight natural straw and comes in a range of colours, though this neutral beige shade is very versatile.
The fitted bodice is flattering and the skirt drapes down into a midi length skirt on Princess Eugenie. The original dress is described as maxi, suggesting that the King’s niece perhaps had hers tailored to ensure it was perfect for her day at Ascot.
Not quite sleeveless, this dress is the perfect piece to have in your occasion wear wardrobe and the colour has totally captured our hearts. The soft mint green is totally in-keeping with the many pastel shades that are the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024.
Whilst pastel green might often be overlooked as a go-to colour for many people, it’s fresh and makes a statement without being overwhelmingly bold. It looks stunning with denim pieces, though the royal’s Ascot outfit also showcased how well it works with neutral accessories.
Princess Eugenie’s mint green dress looked sensational with her ivory accessories which included her favourite clutch of the moment - the sold-out Anya Hindmarch Maud plaited clutch. She recently wore this to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster and it probably won’t be the last we see of this staple this summer.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The woven finish adds texture to any look and the gold-toned hardware accentuated the understated glamour of Princess Eugenie’s outfit. She coordinated her bag with her Aquazzura Bow Tie 85 Beige Suede Pumps and no royal’s Ascot look would be complete without a hat. Hers was by Emily London Headwear and was a similar ivory shade.
Princess Eugenie even kept to the green and ivory theme with her very sentimental earring choice as she opted for the diamond and emerald drop earrings she wore on her wedding day in 2018. These are said to have been designed by her husband Jack Brooksbank and matched the emerald and diamond Kokoshnik Tiara she wore for their big day. The deep green of the emeralds was a brilliant contrast with the paler green of Princess Eugenie’s dress, whilst remaining in the same colour palette.
Her Royal Ascot outfit was the epitome of sophistication and we can’t help hoping that she, like many of her family members, will be attending the races more than once this year. If she does, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her bring back some of her key neutral accessories alongside another equally fabulous dress.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
We're still thinking about Amal Clooney's chic khaki jumpsuit and tan leather accessories - here's how to recreate her look
Amal has an amazing collection of all-in-ones
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with a new photo offering a rare glimpse of the couple at home
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are marking their silver wedding anniversary this year and a special new photo has been shared
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Princess Eugenie showcases olive green at its finest with gorgeous midi dress for society wedding of the year
Princess Eugenie's olive green midi dress and neutral accessories was the most understated yet chic wedding guest outfit you could ask for
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos for son Ernest's first birthday and the last one is definitely our favourite
Princess Eugenie has posted previously-unseen photos of Ernest Brooksbank for his first birthday and the one with August is so adorable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Royal brides and their 'something blue': From Kate Middleton's secret detail to Zara Tindall's protocol-breaker
Many royal brides' 'something blue' isn't noticeable to anyone else but they've included it as a special nod to the wedding tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress with flattering ribbed detailing is an elegant look we’re recreating on mild spring days
Princess Eugenie's knitted dress is incredibly versatile and is the perfect transitional piece if you want to look put-together in moments
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie's stunning all-black outfit for Paris Fashion Week is a menswear-inspired masterpiece
The Princess oozes elegance in the most beautiful Fendi tuxedo coat
By Jack Slater Published
-
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie looked incredible in black and gold as they gave a lesson in high-end Christmas party dressing
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie looked incredible in black and gold as they attended the Anti Slavery Collective's Inaugural Winter Gala
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William’s go-to dish to ‘impress’ Kate Middleton was part of special royal childhood tradition
Prince William's go-to dish he used to make for Kate in the early days was a teatime classic for the royal children growing up
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie (and her stunning Chanel bag) join the most iconic group of people for the best social media post of the year
How do we get an invite to join this group of friends?
By Jack Slater Published