Princess Eugenie goes all-out in mint green dress with wedding day earrings and neutral clutch bag at Royal Ascot

Princess Eugenie went all-out in a mint green dress with her wedding day earrings and a neutral clutch bag for Day 1 of Royal Ascot 2024.

Princess Eugenie has proved why pastel shades and neutral accessories are a winning combination with her gorgeous green and ivory look at Royal Ascot. She was one of many royals who attended the first day of the annual races and her outfit is giving us plenty of inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe with its soft pastel green hue and elegant crossover neckline. Designed by Diane von Furstenberg, the £460 Mallery dress is selling out fast and we can certainly see why as this is surely one of the best wedding guest dresses as well as being a stand-out item for any other special occasion.

Princess Eugenie’s dress is made from crepe and has a button-fastening keyhole detail at the front with the wrapover cut. The keyhole is incredibly subtle and modest but adds a contemporary touch to this otherwise very timeless design.

(Image credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News)

Shop Princess Eugenie's look

The fitted bodice is flattering and the skirt drapes down into a midi length skirt on Princess Eugenie. The original dress is described as maxi, suggesting that the King’s niece perhaps had hers tailored to ensure it was perfect for her day at Ascot.

Not quite sleeveless, this dress is the perfect piece to have in your occasion wear wardrobe and the colour has totally captured our hearts. The soft mint green is totally in-keeping with the many pastel shades that are the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024.

Whilst pastel green might often be overlooked as a go-to colour for many people, it’s fresh and makes a statement without being overwhelmingly bold. It looks stunning with denim pieces, though the royal’s Ascot outfit also showcased how well it works with neutral accessories.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie’s mint green dress looked sensational with her ivory accessories which included her favourite clutch of the moment - the sold-out Anya Hindmarch Maud plaited clutch. She recently wore this to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster and it probably won’t be the last we see of this staple this summer.

The woven finish adds texture to any look and the gold-toned hardware accentuated the understated glamour of Princess Eugenie’s outfit. She coordinated her bag with her Aquazzura Bow Tie 85 Beige Suede Pumps and no royal’s Ascot look would be complete without a hat. Hers was by Emily London Headwear and was a similar ivory shade.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie even kept to the green and ivory theme with her very sentimental earring choice as she opted for the diamond and emerald drop earrings she wore on her wedding day in 2018. These are said to have been designed by her husband Jack Brooksbank and matched the emerald and diamond Kokoshnik Tiara she wore for their big day. The deep green of the emeralds was a brilliant contrast with the paler green of Princess Eugenie’s dress, whilst remaining in the same colour palette.

Her Royal Ascot outfit was the epitome of sophistication and we can’t help hoping that she, like many of her family members, will be attending the races more than once this year. If she does, we wouldn’t be surprised to see her bring back some of her key neutral accessories alongside another equally fabulous dress.