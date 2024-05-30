Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos for son Ernest's first birthday and the last one is definitely our favourite

Princess Eugenie has shared heart-warming unseen photos for son Ernest's first birthday and the last one is definitely our favourite.

Princess Eugenie has followed in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps once again and shared some adorable new photos of her second son Ernest in honour of his 1st birthday on 30th May. It’s become something of a royal tradition for the Wales family to share new pictures of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis on their birthday and Princess Eugenie loves to do this for her children and husband Jack Brooksbank too. However, her latest social media post is perhaps even more exciting as we’ve only ever seen a few rare glimpses of Ernest since he was born.

The proud mum-of-two shared a series of snaps featuring Ernest, beginning with one of him sitting outside wearing a football shirt. Looking off to the side, this is the closest fans have come to seeing his face as Princess Eugenie and Jack ensure their sons have a high level of privacy and generally share pictures with them facing away from the camera.

Other pictures show Ernest wearing a hoodie with his name on and at Easter sitting in the grass by daffodils. It’s the last picture in this new post that is definitely our favourite, though, as it shows Ernest alongside three-year-old August. The boys are at the Natural History Museum and August is leaning over to give his brother a kiss on the cheek.

This interaction is so sweet and echoes one the first pictures of Ernest that Princess Eugenie ever shared which featured August gently touching his brother’s head. At the time she revealed that August was "loving being a big brother already" and he's clearly just as besotted with Ernest now.

"One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!!" Princess Eugenie wrote alongside the new pictures. "We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma."

Fans were quick to wish Ernest, who is 13th in the royal line of succession, a happy birthday, with many of them also thanking Princess Eugenie for posting the photos.

"Happy Birthday Ernest! What lovely pictures - Thank you for sharing them with us," one person commented whilst another agreed with us on our favourite photo, writing, "Happy Birthday little dude. The last photo is so precious!"

A third person added, "Very cute. He looks like Mummy, from the little we can see."

Princess Eugenie’s unseen photos of Ernest come a few months after she shared another rare glimpse of him in honour of Mother’s Day in March. In the picture she could be seen holding Ernest up in the air and beaming at him as she described her boys as the “best gift of all”.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Princess Eugenie previously described Ernest as a "magic" sleeper. She also confessed that whilst she “loved” boarding school and Jack went from the age of 8, she wants to make the most of her time with Ernest and August at home.

"My husband went to boarding school at 8. Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave,” she said.

Ernest will likely be enjoying his first birthday with Princess Eugenie, Jack and August. The one-year-old has yet to make his first public appearance at a royal event and many fans will no doubt be eagerly hoping this special moment comes in the not-too-distant future.