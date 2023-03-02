Royal family member shows support to Harry and Meghan amid Frogmore Cottage blow

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sarah Ferguson has expressed support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid the news the couple has been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, much to the surprise of royal fans.

Sarah Ferguson has shared her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealing she has no 'judgment' for the couple's decision to pursue their own path.

The Duchess of York's surprising comments comes amid the shocking news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the property at Windsor Park that they have owned since 2018.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's St David's Day brooch, worth a cool $30K, is nod to late Queen as she stuns in bright red during show of support to Prince William.



Sarah Ferguson has shared her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealing she has 'no judgment' for the controversial royal couple.

The surprising gesture of solidarity comes amid the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, five years after they were gifted the plush residence by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to People (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, the Duchess of York has now shared her thoughts on the couple in a candid interview. The 63-year-old said she has "no judgment" for Harry and Meghan as they pursue an independent life in the US, before adding that she believes the late Princess Diana would have been "proud" of their children, Archie, 3, and one-year-old Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously withdrew as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020 to move to North America, where they had planned to continue serving the Crown from overseas.

(Image credit: Getty)

It quickly became clear, however, that they would not be allowed to continue their royal duties from outside of the UK, resulting in them losing both their security and their patronages. The release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, has only exacerbated tensions between the couple and their British relatives.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments," Ferguson said. "I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

The Her Heart for a Compass author added that Princess Diana "would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children."

Ferguson's comments come amid the news that Harry and Meghan have lost the lease on Windsor Park's Frogmore Cottage, which had been given to them by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 2018.

Frogmore Cottage (Image credit: Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It's understood that King Charles II has now decided to give the 10-bedroom house to Prince Andrew, Ferguson's ex-husband, instead.

A rep for Harry and Meghan has since said, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."