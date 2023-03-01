Kate Middleton's St David's Day brooch, worth a cool $30K, is nod to late Queen as she stuns in bright red during show of support to Prince William

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's St David's Day brooch is a replica of one that belonged to the late Queen. The Princess wore the piece proudly on the lapel of her stunning red coat as she showed Prince William support during a pivotal moment in his life as Prince of Wales.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

With such a daring outfit choice, it says a lot that Kate Middleton's St David's Day brooch managed to stand out quite so much. Of late, the royal has been opting for monochromatic looks.

Kate Middleton's Zara skirt, in black and white houndstooth, was paired with a cream coat and accessories on the eve of St David's Day - the Welsh national celebration. On the day itself, she chose a vibrant shade of red with black accessories and looked delighted as she accompanied her husband to an important event.

The event in question, the St David's Day Parade, took place at Combermere Barracks in Windsor. For the big day, her color scheme may have been the same but the Princess was loyal to one of her favorite brands - wearing an Alexander McQueen coat two days in a row.

As a part of their visit, the royal couple presented leeks to the officers and guardsmen of the Welsh Guards and even sported actual leeks on their lapels too! They also met with the guardsmen's families - including Thomas Lucas, the 9-year-old son of a Welsh Guard on parade, who did a rather impressive backflip for the Princess.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

We couldn't help but notice the beautiful adornment on her lapel, a diamond brooch that appeared to be in the shape of a leek - a quintessentially Welsh symbol. Curious to learn more, we reached out to Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone (opens in new tab).

"Kate’s brooch is a replica of Queen Elizabeth II’s Welsh Guards Leek Brooch, which she wore several times during her 70 year reign," explained the expert. "Gifted to the late monarch by Welsh Guards in 1960, the diamond brooch is identical to the cap badge of the Welsh Guards."

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

Interestingly, the Princess of Wales isn’t the only royal to have sported a replica of the original brooch as Queen Camilla wore one on her lapel in September 2022. This occasion was when she accompanied the King on his first trip to Wales since he acceded the throne.

It appears to be a popular style with the ladies of the Royal Family as the expert added, "Princess Diana also owned a replica of the brooch, which she wore on occasions involving the Welsh Guards."

So how much would a piece like this set you back? According to Maxwell's estimate - $30,000(£25,000).