Prince Harry's heartbreaking inspiration behind 'Spare' title laid bare in King Charles' harsh comment to Diana

Prince Harry has seemingly hinted at the inspiration behind the title of his 'Spare' memoir, reportedly alleging that King Charles made a particularly heartbreaking comment when he was born.

The sad inspiration behind the title of Prince Harry's memoir has seemingly been detailed in the book, which was mistakenly released early in Spain.

Prince Harry reportedly claims that King Charles dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born, telling Princess Diana that his work was "done".

With a passage from the book obtained by The Guardian (opens in new tab) reporting that Prince Harry recounts the moment Prince William 'attacked' him at Nottingham Cottage in his memoir, as well as sharing King Charles' plea to his sons for his 'final years', it seems that there are plenty of royal bombshells set to come from the long-awaited book.

The Guardian also reports that the book contains Prince Harry's inspiration behind the 'Spare' title, claiming that his father hailed him the 'spare' to Prince William as the 'heir' after Princess Diana gave birth to him.

According to the publication, the book says that on the day Prince Harry was born in 1984, King Charles told his then-wife, Princess Diana, "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done."

The book also reportedly details a physical altercation between Prince Harry and Prince William, with The Guardian reporting that the brothers came to blows during an argument over Meghan Markle, with William reportedly calling her "rude, difficult and abrasive".

Prince Harry reportedly claims that Prince William grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the floor.

The leaked passage reads, "[William] called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Prince Harry has also further opened up about his strained relationship with his brother and father during a sit-down chat with ITV's Tom Bradby, with the interview set to air on January 8.

In a snippet from the conversation shared ahead of its release, Prince Harry can be heard confessing that he hopes to make amends with Charles and William.

"I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," he says.