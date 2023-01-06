Prince Harry felt Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after 2011 marriage to Kate Middleton

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry reportedly felt Prince William was “gone forever” after his 2011 marriage to Kate Middleton, according to an excerpt of his upcoming memoir reportedly seen by Page Six.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, is soon to be released and Page Six has claimed to have seen an excerpt ahead of this.

According to the publication, Prince Harry claimed in the book that Prince William’s wedding day marked “yet another farewell”.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is set to be officially published on January 10, however in the build-up to this highly anticipated release, some publications have claimed to have acquired excerpts or seen copies. Several shocking revelations have emerged that are supposedly included by the Duke of Sussex in Spare, ranging from the allegation that Prince Harry said Prince William “knocked him to the floor” in Nottingham Cottage to King Charles’ heartbreaking plea he reportedly made to his sons in 2021.

Now Page Six (opens in new tab) has alleged they’ve obtained an excerpt of Spare that suggests that Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship changed years before the Sussexes’ royal exit. They state that Prince Harry allegedly felt his brother was “gone forever” after marrying Kate Middleton.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Makela/Corbis via Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding took place back in 2011 at Westminster Abbey and according to Page Six, Prince Harry reflects upon this moment in Spare. He apparently claimed that this day marked “another sundering”.

“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone - forever. Who could deny it?” the Duke of Sussex is said to have alleged. “He’d never again be first and foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

(Image credit: Photo by rota/ Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

As per the publication, the King’s youngest son, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, then supposedly went on to describe the moment his brother married Kate as “yet another farewell under this horrid roof” and “another sundering”. The Duke of Sussex is also said to have reflected upon how he said “goodbye” in his head to Prince William.

“And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye,” he reportedly wrote.

These poignant supposed remarks by Prince Harry about his bond with Prince William in Spare come just days before the book’s official release and before two major interviews with the royal are set to air.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with Anderson Cooper for CBS and ITV’s Tom Bradby. And in the trailer for Harry: The Interview with Tom, he touched on his hopes for his relationship with the Prince of Wales.

“I would like to get my father back,” he declared. “I would like to have my brother back.”

Both interviews air on January 8 and it remains to be seen how in-depth Prince Harry might discuss Prince William or if he might talk more about what he wants for the future of their relationship.