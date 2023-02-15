Prince Harry and Meghan cautious that coronation 'atmosphere will be as toxic' as Queen's funeral

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan are cautious of a 'toxic' atmosphere at King Charles III's coronation which is set to take place in May 2023.

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The attendance of certain royals has been questioned and sources are still uncertain if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be present at the historic event.

It has been widely speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not attend the coronation of Harry's father King Charles III. It has now been revealed by an inside source that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are anxious about receiving a similar reception to the one they encountered at both the Queen's jubilee and funeral back in 2022.

A source told The Mirror (opens in new tab), "Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral."

"He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed," said the source.

Despite the cold reception at Royal Family events in 2022, it has been claimed that King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, but Prince William has concerns about the 'problem Prince.'

"The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions," a source told the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab). "The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult."

Problems between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ignited long before the couple stepped down as senior members of the family, but tensions have only increased since the royal couple released their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Prince Harry's shocking autobiography, Spare.

In his autobiography, the Prince made a variety of claims about members of the Royal Family. This included harmless revelations such as Prince William's two-word response when he found out Prince Harry was dating Meghan Markle and the Queen's cheeky response to Prince Harry when he asked her permission to marry Meghan Markle.

However, there were some more damning revelations including a claim from Prince Harry that Prince William 'knocked him to the floor' during a physical 'attack'. Also, Prince Harry claimed he wasn’t Prince William’s best man as he opened up on this ‘bare-faced lie'.

It is now unclear if the couple risks more potential fallout by attending the King's coronation in May, or by staying in California during the coronation weekend.