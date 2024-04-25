Victoria Beckham's Mango collab has the perfect rival for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's white wardrobe staple
VB's Mango collection has dropped - and it features the white blazer of dreams
Victoria Beckham's Mango collaboration has rightfully drawn much love from fashion fans for the selection of affordable pieces she's delivered - and, among the many gorgeous items, we've noticed the perfect rival for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s go-to white wardrobe piece.
Will we ever get over Kate Middleton's stunning white Alexander McQueen suit? No! And we shouldn't - the outfit was the perfect quiet luxury look. It's no surprise that, since first debuting the sophisticated style back in 2022, the Princess has returned to it time and time again, relying on the power suit to make a splash no matter what engagement she's attending.
And she's not the only royal with a penchant for an all white ensemble. Meghan Markle too has a love for the style, stunning in white power suit by Valentino for the Invictus Games and, just like Kate, keeping it in her wardrobe for those moments that demand an unrivalled level of chic.
While the two suits are both stunning pieces, and the royals have no doubt got their money's worth with the amount of times they've been worn, splashing out a couple of thousand on the wardrobe staples isn't always possible for most of us.
So imagine our delight when Victoria Beckham's Mango collection launched the ideal white jacket option.
Shop Victoria Beckham X Mango White Power Suit
VICTORIA BECKHAM X MANGO Suit Jacket with Adjustable Back Strap, £180 | Mango
With a straight, boxy design enhanced using shoulder pads, this suit jacket is the perfect piece to add some dimension to an otherwise plain, simple outfit. Lean into the oversized fit like Meghan Markle or, using the back ribbon detail and adjustable belt, adjust the style to accentuate your waist like Kate Middleton.
VICTORIA BECKHAM X MANGO Flared Suit Trousers, £115 | Mango
With a retro bell design and low waist, these suit trousers will bring an effortlessly cool feel to any look. Plus, with a concealed button and hook and zip fastening, the finished result is streamline, chic and impossibly elegant.
We always knew that the collaboration was going to be a stunning collection of clothes - have you seen Victoria's walk-in wardrobe? It's even more spectacular than we could have imagined. So, of course, she was going to pull out all the stops when it came to designing jaw-dropping pieces for the high street retailer.
She didn't disappoint. From bras to trench coats, the VB X Mango collab has us drooling. But the pieces that most caught our eye are the Suit Jacket with Adjustable Back Strap and the Flared Suit Trousers.
Now, don't let their clinical names deceive you. These pieces, when paired together, make for the perfect white power suit combo that's chic enough to rival both Kate and Meghan's looks - and for a fraction of the price.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Victoria herself opted to wear the suit when debuting the collection, cinching in the waist with the jacket's adjustable belt and buttoning it up to create a dramatic deep V neckline. Pairing the suit with a pair of simple black heels, a dainty silver necklace and a chunky gold watch, she let the suit do all the talking and looked effortlessly cool in all the night's pictures.
Both Kate and Meghan accessorised their suit looks in a similar way with simple necklaces, but both royals chose white heels and white handbags to give a sleek, monochrome feel to their outfits. With all this outfit inspo, we're going to be dressing to the nines for the office this week - though we might opt for the new 'must-have' M&S mules over heels.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
