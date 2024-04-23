The Victoria Beckham x Mango collection has landed online - here's the six picks I'll be buying

Fresh from celebrating her 50th birthday in style, Victoria Beckham marked another milestone on Tuesday with the release of her brand new collection with Mango.

We've been waiting (and saving up!) ever since the collection was announced three weeks ago, and it certainly doesn't disappoint. Until now we'd only seen a sneak peek of a plunging satin maxi dress, but the former Spice Girls star turned designer's line is actually full of spring capsule wardrobe staples like a trench coat, tailored blazers and chic accessories such as leather sandals and a mini satin bag.

Whilst you can expect to pay into the thousands for Victoria's eponymous collection, Mango's prices range from £50 up to £300 for the trench coat. It's described on the website as 'an exclusive collaboration that reinterprets and elevates wardrobe essentials. Deconstructed shapes and premium materials are the key elements of this collection that is both feminine and bold, reflecting the eclectic and sophisticated identity of the modern woman'.

Like all designer collaborations that hit the high street (everyone remember queueing up for Kate Moss' Topshop range back in the day?), you can expect a sell out, so act fast if you're keen to get involved.

As an avid Spice Girls fan and an even bigger devotee of VB's clothing line myself, this was an opportunity I definitely wasn't going to miss, so read on for the items I'm taking to the checkout.

Shop Victoria Beckham x Mango

Buckle leather sandals Visit Site RRP: £120 | If you're searching for the perfect summer sandals, stop right now (thank you very much). Available in rich burgundy or Posh Spice black, these leather toe strap sandals exude quiet luxury and will elevate any ensemble when the sun is shining. 100% cotton long trench coat Visit Site RRP: £300 | The priciest piece in the collection, but well worth splashing the cash. It's designed for an oversized fit, so is available in small, medium or large, and there's a layered detailing at the back that will really set this trench apart from its high street competitors. Combined-link chain necklace Visit Site RRP: £80 | Chain necklaces are a great way to accessorise chic shirts or when thinking about how to wear a waistcoat. This 100% brass necklace boasts chunky chain links and a unique fastening detailing that we can totally imagine Posh wearing herself. Suit jacket with adjustable back strap Visit Site RRP: £180 | Tailoring is one of the things VB does best, so if you're only going to buy one piece from this collection, make it a blazer. White is a refreshing alternative to classic black, and the sharp cut of this one will make you feel a million dollars. Satin handbag Visit Site RRP: £60 | This little satin bag feels like a 90s throwback, and we're here for it. At £60, it's bound to sell out soon (the other bag in the collaboration is an oversized tote that will set you back £230) and it's the perfect size for all your basics. Polo-neck crochet sweater Visit Site RRP: £80 | Crochet is something of a running theme in the range, which includes a knitted maxi skirt, an open back dress or this polo top. This knitted number would work well with the Zara Marine jeans we're currently obsessing over, and it's also available in black.