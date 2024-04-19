"I was a bit nervous about wearing a waistcoat" - Denise Van Outen shares her top tip on styling one of this spring's biggest trends

Tailoring continues to be a big trend for this year, with one piece being the star of the show: the waistcoat.

If you’re yet to get involved, we promise a waistcoat will become a mainstay of your spring capsule wardrobe, since there are countless ways to wear one.

If the sleeveless cut is putting you off, we have one word for you: layering. Your best cotton t-shirts and chic boyfriend shirts will work well underneath, while a smart blazer over the top will lend your look some serious sophistication. Find the right one for you, and it will be your wardrobe’s secret weapon, particularly in this tricky transition between seasons.

Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and WAG-era Victoria Beckham were of course the original connoisseurs of the waistcoat. And they’re all digging them back out again - Sienna recently had a sellout success with a waistcoat in her M&S Collection, and VB has got some dreamy vest designs in her current line.

(Image credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images and Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

We’re also looking to the likes of Amanda Holden and Denise Van Outen for style inspiration this time around. Denise has just launched an edit of occasionwear in collaboration with JD Williams, and this £32 linen waistcoat is the must-have piece.

Denise, 49, told woman&home: “if you remember years ago, you’d see Kate Moss at Glastonbury with her waistcoat.

“They are so versatile and suit all ages as well. I’ve got a slightly bigger bust, so I was a bit nervous about wearing a waistcoat. But if you go a size up than what you would normally be, they sit really comfortably and you can still wear a good support bra underneath.

“There’s loads you can do with a waistcoat… a nice maxi skirt, pencil skirt, skinny jeans, blue jeans - works with everything!”

Her camel-coloured style is available in an impressive size range - UK 8 to 32 - and it's similar to a JD Williams waistcoat that Davina McCall wore when hosting My Mum, Your Dad last year, which flew off the virtual shelves.

Elsewhere on the high street, there's a cut and colour for everyone, whether you prefer a longer length to elongate your frame, a square neck to balance out a pear-shaped figure, or an oh-so-boho denim option to layer over floaty summer dresses.

JD Williams linen button front waistcoat Visit Site RRP: £32 | The caramel colour of this style is completely delicious, and the classic v-neck cut is super flattering. Team it with the matching linen pencil skirt for maximum style points. Rixo 'Norah' waistcoat Visit Site RRP: £125 | This one's a personal favourite. I've got this in my wardrobe and can confirm I wear it several times a week. The adjustable ties at the back ensure you get the fit you want, whether you're layering it up or want it tight to your figure. River Island cream crew neck waistcoat Visit Site RRP: £35 | This one's got your name on it if you're not a fan of v-necklines. It's so elegant and looks much more expensive than £35, right? Zara denim cropped waistcoat Visit Site RRP: £22.99 | Layer up a long sleeve midi dress with this blue denim beauty and you'll immediately feel like Sienna Miller at a festival. You could also try double denim if you're feeling brave! ALIGNE Monika waistcoat View at Anthropologie RRP: £119 | This is really giving us Rachel Green vibes. The square neckline and longer length is well worth every penny of the price tag, and ALIGNE is up there with our favourite British clothing brands. Sosandar stripe knitted waistcoat Visit Site RRP: £39 | Do we try and work a Breton stripe into our wardrobes at every opportunity? Yes we do. There's a reason stripes are a classic, and the knit texture of this top is so fresh for spring.

If you’re confident in showing off your arms, a waistcoat works so well worn as a top. They’re effortless but look so put-together. Team yours with a pair of the Zara Marine jeans we’re obsessing over at the moment, or with some sleek wide leg black trousers to go from office to evening.