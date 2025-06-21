Struggling with sheer? Kate Moss makes the tricky fabric wearable with one simple solution
The supermodel’s go-to layer transforms see-through into street-ready
Sheer clothing can be tricky to wear. But Kate Moss solved our style and chilly summer evening dilemmas – and all you need is one practical wardrobe staple you likely already own.
When we think of all our best summer coats, one stands out as the most versatile: a black blazer. A timeless staple we might not need as much in the warmer months, Kate Moss showed how versatile it really is over a sheer white dress during a trip to London last summer. It's a daring style that feels all the more wearable when paired with a smart black blazer a la Kate. And it works equally well as an extra layer of warmth on cooler days too.
Blending summer-ready style with weather-appropriate necessities, Kate showed how to style a blazer for spring and summer with this look.
Adding to the practicality and chicness of her outfit, Kate styled this look with a pair of black heeled boots. Of course, on those warm summer days, a pair of sandals or your best white trainers are sure-fire ways to accessorise a white dress, but Kate's boots perfectly complemented the tone of her blazer and added some extra warmth too.
A bodysuit brought in more coverage under the sheer fabric of her dress, while Kate finished off her outfit with a long gold and pearl necklace to bring in a shining and luxe flair. She is proving once again that the key to making any look stand out is the right accessories - and confidence.
Followers of the British Icon were quick to show their appreciation of Kate’s beautiful outfit and her brand's launch in store at Liberty, with one commenting on the post, ‘’Looking beautiful and elegant’ while another said, ‘’I love Kate, I love Liberty. It’s a perfect partnership.’
We're big fans here, too. woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Kate's look is a lesson in embracing summer dresses even when the Great British weather isn't cooperating. In true Mossy style, she's taken what could be tricky elements to wear - a bridal white, sheer lace maxi dress - and made it look easy with the very simple addition of a trusty black blazer. It's testament to the fact that tailoring will always go far in your wardrobe."
Shop Kate's dress and blazer look
I am a firm believer that every wardrobe needs a white summer dress, and this piece with delicate bow-tie shoulder straps and intricate lace detailing might just be the one. Designed with a stretchy, smocked bodice that ensures a comfortable, flattering fit, this dress is ideal for a variety of body types.
With its simple silhouette and ribbed, knit fabric, this dress offers a sleek look that makes it perfect for layering underneath a blazer for added style. With long sleeves, this piece is ideal for transitioning between seasons, as well as day and night, though the material is breezy enough to wear in the heat, too.
If you're looking to elevate your wardrobe, this sophisticated style, with eyelet embroidery adding subtle texture, is a fantastic option. It features a shirt collar and a full-length button-down front, which offers versatile styling options. A great option if you're looking for how to wear cowboy boots - they'd pair really nicely.
With a tailored silhouette this blazer would flatter any figure. It's ideal for formal events, wearing over a summer dress, or even elevating jeans and your best cotton t-shirts.
Styling any summer dress can be a hard feat, especially when trying to find dresses to hide a tummy, but Kate shows us that pairing a maxi dress with a simple blazer can make any dress look effortlessly chic, and is a styling solution we all should be taking note of. A fitted or loose blazer over a flowy dress can create a flattering silhouette for many body types. This look is perfect for both daytime and evening events, and may even be an option when considering what to wear to a wedding.
