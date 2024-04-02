Victoria Beckham gives a glimpse into her walk-in wardrobe, and it's even more spectacular than we imagined

If there's one celebrity's wardrobe we'd love to raid, it's Victoria Beckham's. As one of the biggest style icons of our time, there was no doubt Victoria's closet space would be something special.

But after the fashion designer gave a sneak peek inside her huge-walk wardrobe in a recent video, we can confirm it's even more spectacular than we imagined.

While showcasing her VB Monogram Lace Tights from her fashion line, Victoria gave a sneak peek of her enviable wardrobe room - and a small part of her capsule wardrobe. The space looks calm and organised (it's clear the best decluttering methods are in full swing in the Beckham household) with luxurious finishing touches.

In the background of the video, we can see a glimpse of the family's immaculately organised shoes and clothes within the sleek wall of monochrome cabinets - a masterclass in home organisation.

We can also make out a sumptuous dark faux fur rug, lime green velvet sofa and a coffee table with fresh flowers. The huge bay windows and light-reflecting vintage-style chandelier ensure the space feels light and airy.

Victoria and David are thought to split their time between their Holland Park £31-million townhouse and county manor in the Cotswolds (according to reporting from Architectural Digest) , and Victoria's incredible walk-in wardrobe space is part of their stylish London abode. But, let's face it, the Cotswold home is no doubt just as amazing – fingers crossed we get a look inside that wardrobe too soon.

