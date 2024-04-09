32 times the Royal Family nailed the quiet luxury look, from Kate Middleton's power-suits to Meghan Markle's neutrals

Quiet Luxury. Stealth wealth. However you came to know the trend, one thing is certain - you do know the trend.

The look - defined by its focus on well-crafted, timeless separates and trend-defying styles - encourages people to focus on a capsule wardrobe in favour of flavour-of-the-month patterns or proportions.

While 'quiet luxury' might be a new concept for some - who frantically swapped their label-heavy looks for refined sophistication - the trend basically existed all along for the royals.

From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle, the Royal Family's fashionistas have long favoured the timeless over the trendy, so it's no surprise they've been nailing the look since before it had a name.

32 times the Royal Family nailed the quiet luxury look

Kate Middleton's pinstripe power suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinstripe suits might initially make people think of 1980s Wall Street, but it's become a go-to look for the fashion pack. And the Princess of Wales made a perfect case for investing in the timeless style with her Holland Cooper blue pinstripe ensemble.

Many experts agreed that Kate's style shifted as she settled into her Princess of Wales role, and these sleek, streamlined suits were a huge element of this 'rebrand.'

Kate has worn the same suit on various important occasions, from meeting Apple boss Tim Cook to visiting community locals during the 75th anniversary of Windrush. It's still available to buy now on the Holland Cooper website - but it will set you back £549.

Shop our fashion team's Quiet Luxury staples

Reformation Cashmere Sweater View at Reformation RRP: £168 | A classic black and white stripe will never go amiss, and it's even better when combined with soft cashmere. Nailing the Quiet Luxury look is all about investing in classic pieces, and this cashmere jumper is one you'll turn to time and time again. Boden Bi-stretch Trousers View at Boden RRP: £85 £59.50 | These slim-fit trousers from Boden are understated, and sophisticated and can be easily dressed up or down. The tailored finish will elevate any outfit (and they look far more expensive than they are!) Burberry Chelsea Trench View at Net-a-Porter RRP: £1,890 | If you're looking for timeless Quiet Luxury pieces, then a Burberry trench coat is a shrewd investment. The classic colour, tailored fit and iconic design will never date.

Meghan Markle's trademark neutrals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle relies on a signature look of sleek neutrals and soft, warm palates to nail her Quiet Luxury looks - and many of her most stylish outfits embody the aesthetic to a tee.

In 2023, she wore a quintessential Duchess of Sussex outfit as she joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Duchess tucked her high-neck, sleeveless top by Anine Bing into a pair of high-waisted Brandon Maxwell beige trousers. Effortless elegance.

Meghan Markle's red cape dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a mistaken thought that Quiet Luxury just means beige, black and white - fortunately, fashion fans have the Duchess of Sussex to dispel that.

With a sweeping red Safiyaa cape dress, Meghan Markle stole the show at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in 2020.

Letting the colour and cut of the fabric do all the heavy lifting, Meghan looked radiant in the scarlet red creation, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Manolo Blahnik clutch in matching tones.

Bold, without being too much - that's the Quiet Luxury way.

Kate Middleton's daytime dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no occasion where the Princess of Wales doesn't inherently exude Quiet Luxury. While fashion fans love her elegant evening wear, it's how she effortlessly approaches daytime dressing which gives great inspiration.

Focusing on the stealth wealth tenet of timeless, well-crafted separates, Kate showcased several winning items in this casual daytime look, teaming several quiet luxury summer staples for a polished, timeless look.

Tucking a baby blue cashmere jumper into tailored trousers and layering with a smart coat, the genius of this look is Kate could swap out any of the pieces and still have a winning look.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's dressed up daytime look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh follows the core Quiet Luxury principle of investing in a tailored, timeless signature piece. Here, it's the vibrant Suzannah London coat.

Close to a cerulean blue, the high-quality coat features a belted silhouette which beautifully flatters her figure.

The Quiet Luxury finishing touches include subtle but well-thought accessories, including a pillbox hat, gloves and boots in matching muted shades which complement the coat, without competing with it. There's a reason why Duchess Sophie is often touted as a (sometimes overlooked) style icon.

Kate Middleton's plum suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being a gorgeous colour which is flattering for a range of hair colours, a plum/burgundy suit exudes power - which could explain why Kate Middleton donned her Roland Mouret suit for the opening speech of her Shaping Us symposium.

The key lesson to learn from Kate's plum suit is to focus on the cut and tailoring of each piece. Here, her tailored Roland Mouret suit gives a truly elevated look with its made-to-measure finish. Her cream knitted jumper and delicate jewellery complete this sophisticated but understated ensemble

Princess Eugenie nails Quiet Luxury for Black Tie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being a favourite trend among many, the concept of 'quiet luxury' can feel at odds with black tie glamour, which is often over-the-top and ultra glamourous

However, in 2023, Princess Eugenie nailed the trend by dressing up in a way that exuded luxury without coming across too ostentatious.

With form-fitting draping and minimal patterns or embellishments, the dress symbolises 'less being more.'

Eugenie wore the sultry Peter Pilotto & Christopher de Vos satin gown with gold buttons and a side split for the inaugural ball celebrating the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity she co-founded.

Kate Middleton's all-white suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one look that's become synonymous with the Princess of Wales in recent years, it's a strong power suit. Here, she's pictured in a chic, all-white number.

Kate's white suit exudes Quiet Luxury for many reasons - a well-tailored fit, a touch of timelessness - but there's another more obvious reason this look is great stealth wealth inspiration: only the really wealthy can afford to wear all white without fear of getting it dirty.

Princess Beatrice's navy look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice stunned as she displayed a masterclass in Quiet Luxury wintry for the Christmas 2023 walkabout.

Her outfit centred around a stunning navy blue coat which displayed simple, clean lines. The midi-length hem is practical, but great for giving a peek at the footwear.

The finishing flourish of old-world luxury was the padded velvet headband in a complementary shade of blue. Whimsical and traditional in one.

Kate Middleton's blue hues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family are known to love their blue, and Kate Middleton proved why with this perfect, tonal look.

Pairing a structured linen top tucked into wide-leg navy trousers and a statement belt, this trouser suit was complemented by a classic leather belt. She's also donning a classic quiet luxury handbag - a blue Polène number.

The colours go perfectly with her iconic sapphire engagement ring, and Kate kept the rest of the accessories to a minimum, finishing off with a pair of simple pearl earrings.

The Princess of Wales in polka dots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the late Prince Philip, Kate Middleton opted for a stylish polka dot ensemble which summed up Quiet Luxury in a fashion-forward way.

Kate's choice of small, white polka dots on her all-black ensemble helped to break up the severity of the outfit, while the cinched-in waist, voluminous shoulders and asymmetrical hemline allowed a touch of youthfulness to the look. Many of Kate Middleton's most stylish moments feature polka dots - by choosing smart tailoring and dainty prints, she always ensures the print looks classic rather than garish.

Kate Middleton's daytime greys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiet Luxury can take a seemingly out-of-favour item and reimagine it - like the sweater vest.

While visiting with Ukrainian refugees at a community centre in London, Kate wore a light grey knitted sweater from the brand Cefinn.

Playing with proportions was a way in which the look was elevated - Kate combined the chunky knit vest with a white shirt boasting oversized sleeves, and a pair of grey wide-leg pleated pants by Sézane.

Duchess Sophie's regal blue frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Quiet Luxury relies heavily on block colours, patterns are not impossible with the trend - as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh demonstrates here.

In 2023, the Duchess attended a performance of Orb and Sceptre - A Military Musical Spectacular, and it was her outfit that hit all the high notes. The Emilia Wickstead floral dress allowed Sophie to enjoy a colourful, summery print without it being distracting or flashy.

The cool blue hues in the print exuded calm, and the print didn't clash with her choice of minimal accessories, including a pair of white heels and simple blue earrings.

Meghan Markle stuns in Proenza Schouler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles where she led with her trademark neutral, Quiet Luxury aesthetic.

Keeping it simple but stylish in a camel Proenza Schouler dress, the sleek outfit included an asymmetrical shoulder and a thigh-high slit.

A simple black clutch and minimal, gold jewellery completed the no-fuss, memorable look.

Princess Diana nails casual Quiet Luxury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiet Luxury as a name for the trend is a recent development, but the aesthetic of old money has been around for years - and the late Princess Diana was an early champion of the style, especially when it comes to her off-duty looks.

While jeans and a cap might seem at odds with the word luxury, the truly upper class know that dressed down cool is the ultimate status symbol. And they learnt it all from Diana.

Investing in a well-fitting pair of jeans and a staple bit of outwear - like this versatile black blazer - Diana could have worn this look for the school run or heading for cocktails in Knightsbridge.

Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Britain's longest-reigning monarch - was always going to be a moment in history. Of course, the main objective of the guests was to mark their respect, reflected in their clothing. But the late monarch was known for her impeccable fashion sense so it only seemed fitting that the royals showcased some of their own best dresses on the day.

While there were many notable looks from the momentous day, none captured the essence of Quiet Luxury like Meghan Markle.

Eschewing elaborate details for simple, sophistication, the Duchess donned a black cape dress by Stella McCartney with a slanted, structural hat from Stephen Jones for Dior.

Meghan Markle's summery look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressing for the warmer weather can always be harder - layers and tailoring are huge tenets of Quiet Luxury, after all.

However, Meghan Markle proved that you don't need to abandon an aesthetic to beat the heat, as she shows in this breezy off-duty look.

The Duchess, while supporting Prince Harry during the Invictus Games, kept cool but glamorous in a simple Zara jumpsuit worn underneath a light, loose tonal jacket, Bottega Veneta earrings and Saint Laurent shoes.

Duchess Sophie masters holiday luxury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might be tempting to opt for baggy shirts and linen shorts when it's hot outside, but Duchess Sophie offered a masterclass in not compromising between comfort and style during a tour of the Caribbean.

With subtle floral patterns, Sophie's dress is both feminine and timeless, without relying too much on trendy colours or patterns.

Princess Diana's pastel blue suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When one hears 'Versace', they might not necessarily make the connection to Quiet Luxury.

While the designer is famous for iconic (and very out-there) looks like Jennifer Lopez's jungle dress and Elizabeth Hurley's safety pin dress, there was a time they offered understated perfection.

Princess Diana wore a co-ord suit and skirt set from the designer in the early 1990s, looking spring-ready in a pastel blue and delicate gold buttons.

Princess Diana's black-and-white ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Menswear meets womenswear with Princess Diana's effortless suit combo.

The Jasper Conran outfit includes a subtle black collar with matching black buttons contrasting against the solid white tailored jacket. This outfit bears all the hallmarks of Quiet Luxury, long before it existed as a trend; smart tailoring, understated colour palettes and subtle but considered accessories.

Duchess Sophie's flattering high-neck dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One colour. One signature item. That's all it took for Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh to create an inspiring masterclass in Quiet Luxury back in 2017.

Duchess Sophie's blue dress features many subtle touches that make it an effortless look for people to recreate for any occasion. The higher neck and covered arms help with many problem areas for women, while the flattering cut and draping of the dress allow versatility.

Add a belt, add a jacket and you have an entirely new look in seconds. We can see Duchess Sophie doing just that!

Kate Middleton's pink suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink and pearls allowed this inspired Kate Middleton look to be one of the most feminine takes on Quiet Luxury.

Playful and inviting, the colour flatters her brunette locks, while the precise tailoring gives the look a powerful edge.

The pearl belt adds a whimsical touch to a memorable outfit.

Kate Middleton's strong separates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton gave a great lesson in planning a Quiet Luxury inspired wardrobe in 2023.

By focusing on building versatile separates, Kate proved that you can put together a seamless look from individual items, usually built around a signature piece.

Here, Kate's red, textured blazer from Zara was the standout item. She paired it with a simple, neutral top and tailored trousers for a look that is both workable and fashionable.

Meghan Markle's beige summer dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget trench coats, Meghan Markle made a serious case for trench dresses in this favourite House of Nonie piece.

She has worn the item on several occasions, including during a tour of Africa in 2019.

With clean lines and a flattering waist-tie, the blush coloured dress can be dressed up or down, lending itself to both gold and silver jewellery. Meghan tends to keep the understated dress clean and unfussy, carrying a clutch at most.

Kate Middleton's camel, tonal outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A soft, warm camel coat is arguably one of the defining items in a Quiet Luxury capsule wardrobe.

Kate Middleton wore hers on a trip to Scarborough in 2022, pairing it with a high-neck dress in a matching shade.

Breaking up the monochromatic look, Kate added some shape and texture with a chunky tan belt.

Kate's masterclass in wearing jeans, the Quiet Luxury way

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think that a simple pair of jeans will ruin your Quiet Luxury look? Think again. Jeans are the backbone of a great off-duty Stealth Wealth outfit - all you need is the right pair and some smart styling.

The Princess of Wales proved how the upper classes mix high and low with a visit to Wales in 2022.

She matched a pair of subtle skinny jeans with a forest green coat and moss-coloured jumper. Kate looked effortlessly autumnal and luxe, adding the sleek finishing touch of a pair of chunky boots.

Kate Middleton's simple summer dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take it from Kate during the next heatwave or summer holiday and don't complicate it. That's the Quiet Luxury way.

A well-fitted summer dress in a cool, white material is foolproof, and the very subtle black piping adds an element of fashion-forwardness to the style. Look closely and you'll see she's also donning a pair of tortoiseshell earrings - another Quiet Luxury must-have!

Meghan Markle's casual style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What Quiet Luxury aficionados know is that designer apparel doesn't need to announce itself. Forget labels and oversized slogans, and treat yourself the Meghan Markle way.

Offering a masterclass in stealth wealth dressing, the Duchess blended high and low effortlessly during the Invictus Games.

She paired faded denim jeans with a simple white t-shirt, worn underneath a statement black tweed Celine jacket.

Queen Camilla's floral shirt-dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Sandringham Flower Show in 2023, Queen Camilla showed how to do day-to-day, colourful fashion the Quiet Luxury way.

Wearing a belted, pleated dress featuring an ivy-leaf pattern, Camilla's floral dress took centre stage, with next to no accessories worn to keep the look from becoming overbearing.

Camilla's choice of accessory was her go-to Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, with a blue gem that complemented the colours in the Fiona Clare shirt-dress.

Kate's cream two-piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly chic in a monochrome ensemble and co-ordinating accessories, in what could arguably be one of the defining Quiet Luxury looks.

The outfit included a ribbed cream jumper with tortoiseshell buttons on the sleeves by French label Sezane, plus a matching ribbed midi skirt.

Kate paired the set with beige accessory staples, including suede pumps - the ultimate Quiet Luxury shoe - and a leather handbag with golden hardware.

Meghan Markle's silk set

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle was the picture of Quiet Luxury when she appeared at the SXSW festival.

Wearing a silk set from Giuliva Heritage, the Duchess' look included the brand’s Husband shirt and the Lena midi skirt, both made from a light beige silk textile and printed with grey pinstripes.

The flowy fabric moved stunningly with her flowing locks, as the Duchess kept the accessories to a minimum with a gold pair of earrings.

Kate Middleton's chic winter whites

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of Kate Middleton's Quiet Luxury favourites came together for what could be her magnus opus - her glowing all-white look for the 2023 Together at Christmas carol concert.

From the tailored top to the wide-legged trousers and a monochromatic style, Kate pulled all the tenets together for an unforgettable look.

The Princess of Wales - joined by her family - stunned in a white Chris Kerr coat over a pair of gold button-adorned Holland Cooper trousers and a white jumper.

She accessorised the chic, tailored look with Gianvito Rossi Bisque suede pumps, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and a Strathberry Mosaic Nano handbag.