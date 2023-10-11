Kate Middleton’s best style moments from across the years

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's best style moments are extremely tricky to narrow down. Always beautifully put together, the Princess of Wales seems to suit any colour, silhouette, or garment given to her. However, there are a few moments in particular that will always stand out to us.

Kate Middleton's dresses are a huge source of fashion inspiration, but she continues to wow us with her chic trousersuits and collection of designer accessories that give her outfits a modern edge. Perfectly capturing timeless elegance and a dose of her personality, there is a lot to learn from her super chic way of dressing.

We've rounded up our 32 favourite style moments of hers across the years, from the 2000s right the way through to now. From daring yellow hues to statement printed outerwear from some of the best British clothing brands, there is no look that the Princess of Wales can't pull off. Look no further for her best outfits of all time.

Kate Middleton's best style moments

1. No Time To Die World Premiere

(Image credit: Getty)

Undoubtedly one of Kate Middleton's most memorable looks, this embellished golden gown by Jenny Packham is a real showstopper. With padded shoulders, a plunging V-neckline and a sheer cape, it is a dress fit for a Princess - no doubt styled with a pair of the best designer heels.

2. Alexander McQueen at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

This gathered one shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen would be stunning if worn alone, but the addition of the sophisticated black gloves easily cements this as one of Kate's best looks of all time. Originally worn by Kate in 2019, the dress underwent some tweaks to reinvent in for this red carpet moment. The accentuated waist detail and flowing skirt look beautiful on her figure, and her statement gold earrings add some warmth and colour to this ethereal ensemble.

3. Ice blue Bahamas gown

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate stunned in this ice blue satin gown on a visit to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas in 2022. The crossover neckline and floor-skimming skirt have a true Cinderella feel, and we love the addition of the matching clutch for a harmonious finish.

4. Wedding dress by Sarah Burton

(Image credit: Getty)

Of course, Kate Middleton's wedding gown had to be included on this list. Designed by Sarah Burton, the dress boasted a nearly nine-foot-long train and hand-crafted lace. A look of hers we will always remember, it is one for the history books.

5. Green '70s suit

(Image credit: Getty)

Trouser suits are a staple for Kate, and we love the wide-leg shape of this one that evokes a '70s feel. Green is a huge fashion colour trend and it suits her complexion beautifully, which is why this is one of our favourite outfits of hers for less formal occasions.

6. Red coat at Cardiff Castle

(Image credit: Getty)

Look no further for winter outfit ideas. Kate sported this red coat ensemble for a visit to Cardiff Castle and proved the timelessness of the best scarves for women. Paired with black leather gloves and a smart mini handbag, the Princess of Wales perfectly demonstrates how to be both warm and chic.

7. Monochrome camel ensemble

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess of Wales does monochromatic dressing very well and we can't get enough of this all-camel look. Camel coat outfits are a shortcut to a sophisticated ensemble, and we love how hers has been styled with a matching turtleneck jumper dress to keep things sleek.

8. Royal Ascot Polka Dot Dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Polka dots are a style staple for the Princess of Wales and she wears them beautifully. She sported this outfit at Royal Ascot in 2022 and it was ideal for the sunny occasion. With a high neck cut and chic belted detail, it is both playful and sophisticated.

9. Vivid yellow midi dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Yellow is a more daring choice for the Princess of Wales but this look proves she can pull off absolutely any hue. She wore this on a visit to Jamaica in 2022 and it captures a true tropical vibe. Gathered at one shoulder - a style Kate can often be seen wearing - the more simple cut allows the colour to be the focal point of the ensemble.

10. Cream co-ord set

(Image credit: Getty)

We love seeing Kate in a co-ord, especially when it looks this good. Her unique belted jacket contrasts perfectly with the A-line midi skirt that has beautiful movement to it. In a versatile cream hue that looks gorgeous against her brunette hair, it is a simple yet memorable outfit that proves the power of good tailoring.

11. Pleated knee-length dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Although this is one of Kate Middleton's more toned-down looks, it is still one of our favourites. The dramatic pleats set this apart from other dresses we have seen her in, whilst the belt detail and pointed collar stick true to her personal style. A cold weather outfit that would look perfect with a pair of the best black boots, we're taking notes.

12. EE British Academy Film Awards 2019

(Image credit: Getty)

A one-shoulder cut is one of Kate Middleton's favourites for red carpets and awards ceremonies, and it's no wonder when she looks this good. With floral applique shoulder detailing that elevates the entire dress, this is one of her most elegant looks to date. Kate later re-wore this in 2023, updating the shoulder detail to give the dress a fresh spin.

13. Sparkly pink

(Image credit: Getty)

Worn during a visit to Belize, this glittery Barbiecore gown is a real showstopper for Kate Middleton. Not only is this deep pink a colour we don't see her in often, but the sparkly finish is also not usually worn by the Princess of Wales aside from red carpet events. From the statement sleeves to the maxi cut, this is a look we would love to see her wear again.

14. All white trouser suit

(Image credit: Getty)

Her outfit of choice to attend the Rugby World Cup 2023 match between England and Argentina, this white trouser suit is one of her best. Another wide-leg cut that has a modern feel that is still true to her style, it is the perfect timeless look from the Princess of Wales.

15. Wimbledon Polka Dots

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate's outfits for Wimbledon Tennis are probably some of her most talked about and this simple midi dress she wore for the 2022 Championships has stuck in our memory. The sweet oversized collar and puffed sleeves elevate the simple silhouette, giving a gorgeous example of what to wear to Wimbledon without going too formal.

16. All red outfit

(Image credit: Getty)

Another example of Kate Middleton's monochromatic dressing, this all-red outfit is both statement and simple. Red looks beautiful with her skin tone, the Princess of Wales always looks radiant in warmer tones, and this is no different. Made up of a cosy turtleneck and flowing pleated skirt, it is a slightly more casual look that still has a sophisticated feel.

17. Barbie pink trouser suit

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Middleton's pink suit is the epitome of Quiet Luxury and we love the cigarette trouser fit on her, made extra glamorous by her embellished belt. Although she usually breaks up her trouser suits with a different coloured shirt, this pink V-neck pulls the whole outfit together.

18. Teal mock neck dress

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess of Wales wore this mock neck teal dress to an event hosted by the British Fashion Council in 2022 and it was perfect for the occasion. We love the bow details on the sleeves that add a playful edge to the look that is enhanced by the quirky square belt to accentuate her waist.

19. Nautical chic

(Image credit: Getty)

Breton tops are a total style essential and this look proves it. A more casual look from the Princess of Wales, she has paired it with some wide leg black trousers that are enhanced by the button detailing, that emphasises the nautical feel of the look. Finished off with a pair of pointy heels, it's an outfit that anyone can try out.

20. Long tartan coat

(Image credit: Getty)

An apt look for a visit to Edinburgh, this incredible tartan coat from Holland Cooper is one of Kate Middleton's most standout outerwear pieces. The double-breasted front and structured collar work to elevate the piece, and we love how it has been styled like a dress for maximum impact.

21. Pink long sleeved midi dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Middleton's favourite Aspinal handbag is a regular feature in her outfits and we love how the pink and white work together here. Although she can pull of anything, simple pieces like this long-sleeved dress never go amiss.

22. Red statement jacket

(Image credit: Getty)

Visits abroad seem to be where some of Kate Middleton's best looks are debuted and this shot from 2022 is inspiring us to try out red jackets. Pairing the structured and shorter cut with trousers really makes the shape of this coat pop and it works wonderfully styled as a top for an extra statement.

23. A-line coat dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Coat dresses are a staple for the Princess of Wales but this has to be one of our favourites. With a familiar pleated skirt and button-up front, it plays on silhouettes that we know suit her beautifully, while this top handle bag style adds a modern touch.

24. Cobalt coat dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Another standout coat dress, this cobalt number is an unforgettable look from Kate Middleton. Matching the accessories to the outfit makes for a premium and harmonious ensemble that was perfect for the 2023 Easter service in Windsor. Featuring a velvet collar and contouring pockets, it has all the best features of a coat and a dress in one.

25. Red houndstooth coat

(Image credit: Getty)

Houndstooth isn't a print we have seen Kate wear very often, but we love how it looks on her. Worn in 2018 for a visit to Stockholm, the busy red print is perfectly paired with muted maroon accessories to let the jacket be the focal point of the outfit. With the perfect A-line cut, it hits at the ideal point just above the knee for a comfortable yet chic finish.

26. Pink high-neck midi dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate wore this look to open the Young V&A at the V&A Museum Of Childhood in 2023 and it has the ideal youthful feel for the occasion. Baby pink is one of her favourite hues to wear in the summer and we love how it contrasts with the slightly more formal high neck cut of this dress.

27. Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

(Image credit: Getty)

This column off-the-shoulder dress by Roland Mouret has to be one of Kate's most memorable outfits to date. Worn for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in 2022, it is a gown that will stand the test of time. Delightfully simple and elegant, it encapsulates her style beautifully.

28. Winged boatneck dress

(Image credit: Getty)

With a winged boatneck collar style, this Tiffany blue dress combines a classic cut with updated details to create a look that is perfect for the Princess of Wales. The fitted sleeves contrast well with the flared skirt and the matching envelope clutch finishes off the outfit in style.

29. Tiered floral dress

(Image credit: Getty)

A more toned-down look for Kate Middleton, this tiered midi dress has summer written all over it. The elasticated bust and ruffled hems give the ensemble a relaxed feel, and we love seeing her in a floral print. Further proof that blue is one of the colours that suits her best, this is a style we refer to when wondering what to wear in the heat.

30. King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party

(Image credit: Getty)

A stunning look for King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2023, this sheer blue gown has so many elements to it. From the pussybow collar to the spotted tulle skirt, it plays on styles often worn by the Princess of Wales but with a slightly more daring see-through finish across the arms.

31. Forest green gown

(Image credit: Getty)

Worn for a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica in 2022, this gown is fit for a red carpet event. Off-the-shoulder styles look particularly gorgeous on Kate and the added glitz makes this one of the most beautiful dresses we have seen her in. The fitted bodice and ruffled tulle detail are a winning combination that we would love to see the Princess of Wales rock again.

32. 00s disco

(Image credit: Getty)

One of her most iconic looks, this sequinned halter neck and yellow shorts combo was worn to a charity roller disco back in 2008, and it's right on theme. Even in a typically 00s outfit Kate manages to look elegant, and the halter neck style is certainly one that looks wonderful on her.