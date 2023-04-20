Where to buy Kate Middleton's favorite Aspinal handbag in an array of dreamy colors

Seemingly everything and anything Kate Middleton wears in public quickly gains cult status in the style circuit. Over the years she has - just like Queen Elizabeth II did - become one of the world's most beloved style icons.

From her classically polished McQueen outfits, and Kate's bold 70s look, to that sparkly gold gown at the James Bond premiere, Kate Middleton’s dresses rarely disappoint but this time it's her handbag collection we've got our eye on.

The Aspinal of London (opens in new tab) Mayfair Midi Bag is one of Kate Middleton's favorite handbags - she loves it so much that we've spotted her wearing different colored versions of the same bag on numerous occasions.

Over the years, Kate has been seen out with both the black and the lilac versions of the Mayfair Midi - always impeccably matched to the rest of her look, but did you know the brand also offers some fresh new shades that are just perfect for summer?

Kate's exact bag can be carried at the handle or worn across the body with the detachable chain strap. The black shade is a great all-rounder and is the shade Kate has sported on numerous occasions.

Kate was spotted with the lilac version when she made an appearance at the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in October 2018. In the same year, she teamed the black Aspinal bag with a grey dress coat and black tights when she visited Leicester City Football Club.

The crocodile-embossed Aspinal Mayfair Midi Bag features a clasp fastening at front, a detachable crossbody chain strap and a top handle - the latter is the way the Kate prefers to carry it.

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this stunning lilac bag - which is a popular choice with the Duchess of Cambridge. Pair it with a neutral outfit to make it stand out or go bold and clash it with other pastels.

In January 2020, Kate was spotted yet again with her trusty fave handbag in Bradford, England. This time it was the black version which she paired with a Zara dress and Khaki McQueen coat (opens in new tab).

And more recently she took the black version out for a spin while on a two-day trip to Denmark. The outing signified a more daring look for Kate (which we love) as she teamed a bold red blazer from Zara (opens in new tab) with a pair of sophisticated wide-leg black trousers.

But if you're looking to replicate Kate's style but put your own spin on it, why not try one of these super summery styles? We're just obsessed with the incredible yellow version that will help elevate any outfit to dopamine dressing levels, plus it's currently on sale...

Handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, the compact design features Aspinal's recognizable signature shield lock that opens to unveil a luxurious lining.

And this surely has to be the bag of dreams, ticking off not one but two handbag trends for 2023 - velvet and embroidery!