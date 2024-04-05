32 of Meghan Markle's best off-duty looks showcasing her flawless California girl style

Meghan Markle is a style icon of our times and her stylish looks garnered attention long before she stunned the nation in Givenchy on her wedding day in 2018.

Throughout her time as a royal, Meghan's pared-back, elegant style served her well dressing for official engagements, regularly spotted in high-end designers like Burberry, Dior, Givenchy and British designer Stella McCartney. But since the couple stepped down as official royals in 2020, the former Suits actress is often spotted in more relaxed ensembles, elevating off-duty style with her signature elegant approach.

From stunning Wimbledon looks to printed dresses and stylish flats, as well as a plethora of easy-to-wear jumpsuits and playsuits and many iterations of the classic white shirt, these are Meghan Markle's best casual outfits. While some of these looks were technically worn on duty, as the Duchess was carrying out a royal tour or engagement, they're still examples of how Meghan always masters dressed-down looks with ease.

The skinny jeans and shirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can be a tad dubious about ripped jeans, but the Duchess of Sussex shows us that when they're styled right, they tick all the right style boxes. Meghan wore some subtly ripped light blue jeans with a simple white shirt for the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. She completed the look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies.

The neutral silk two piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on a panel at the SXSW festival in Austin to mark International Women's Day, Meghan wore a silk shirt and maxi skirt from Italian designer Giuliva Heritage. The look is simple and relaxed, ensuring the Duchess is ready for her moment in the spotlight.

The oversized camel coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan looks every inch the classic starlet in a statement camel coat teamed with suede gloves in a darker shade of tan. The Duchess of Sussex wore this old-school glamour look to the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre in February 2024.

The failsafe beanie hat and bomber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another look for the Invictus Games preview event in Whistler was this cosy ensemble, giving us everything we need for an elegant snow day outfit. Meghan teams what looks like black thermal leggings with lace-up boots, a padded bomber jacket (one of our top winter coat trends for 2023) and a sleek black beanie hat.

The furry snow boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan wins again at dressing for the snow with these furry, lace-up snow boots and a white two-piece, layered with a stone-coloured padded coat. It's a masterclass on dressing in neutrals and shows you can still look chic on the slopes.

The neutral playsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Meghan's signature looks is a relaxed (but always stylish) playsuit. This cream-coloured, button-up playsuit is expertly teamed with a long-line blazer and open-toe flat sandals for a look we can all replicate in the summer. Meghan wore the outfit for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf in 2023.

The dressed-down white blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's Invictus Games looks are always on point for the occasion, whether that means casual (yet smart) separates or understated dresses. For the 2022 Games, which took place in The Hague, Meghan wore a tailored white blazer with simple blue jeans and some elegant neutral heels to add a touch of sophistication to the outfit.

The dark green trench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's dark green trench coat is the perfect throw-on for dressed-down days and works well with monochrome tones, like in the case of the Duchess of Sussex's all-black ensemble. The Duchess wore her hair in loose waves to complete this effortless off-duty look.

The jeans-and-jacket combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The humble jean is taken to new heights with Meghan's sophisticated ensemble for the Invictus Games in The Hague. The Duchess pairs a simple blue mom-jean with a boxy, vintage Chanel-style jacket from Céline and ballet flats.

The cropped denim jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to off-duty dressing, a cropped denim jacket is an integral part of any woman's capsule wardrobe. The Duchess wore a classic denim style with a white linen shirt and black skinny jeans for a retro double-denim look on a visit to Monwabisi Beach with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, where they learned about the work of 'Waves for Change' during a tour of South Africa in 2019.

The long-line striped blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan is a master at smart-casual looks, with her chic and timeless style giving us all pointers on how to dress for Wimbledon with this laid-back outfit. A long-line white blazer with subtle stripes is the key piece here, styled with a simple black t-shirt, blue jeans and a monochrome Fedora hat.

The navy blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has a great collection of smart-casual blazers, including this navy blazer with striped cuffs, worn for a visit to a local secondary in Morocco in 2019. Meghan teamed the outfits with simple black trousers, a black t-shirt and stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The monochrome trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a truly off-duty look, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted in New York City in 2019 wearing a simple black outfit, tan-coloured trench coat and stylish monochrome trainers. She would have been around seven months pregnant at the time and probably appreciated swapping her heels for a pair of comfy trainers.

The oversized shopper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing us how to tailor relaxed dressing for the Upper East Side, Meghan wears a feminine button-up jacket with cat-eye sunglasses and an oversized shopper for a day out in New York City in 2019.

The oversized camel trench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic camel trench can make any outfit look more stylish and teamed with a black dress and elegant low bun, it's a dressed-down style done perfectly. Meghan wore this streamlined outfit to visit Smart Works in London in 2019. She completed the polished look with a slicked-back bun and minimal jewellery.

The khaki jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan has a vast collection of jumpsuits perfect for active engagements. The Duchess wore a khaki jumpsuit to visit the Auwal Mosque during her and Prince Harry's royal tour of South Africa in 2019. This flattering jumpsuit was perfect for the occasion; modest, lightweight and super chic.

The stylish rain coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone needs a good raincoat in their casual wardrobe and Meghan is no exception. Meghan opted for a navy raincoat from Cornwall-based clothing brand Seasalt as she toured the Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand in 2018. The dark shade works perfectly with her skinny navy jeans.

The printed dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan often opts for neutral shades and monochrome outfits, with clean lines and subtle prints. So it's refreshing to see her wearing a louder pattern for a visit to the Nyanga Township during her royal tour of South Africa with Prince Harry. Tie-up summery wedges complete the look.

The bold shirt dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In another departure from the norm, Meghan opted for a vibrant bright blue shade during the royal tour of South Africa in 2019. The belted dress looks lightweight and airy, perfect for the warmer weather. She let the dress do the talking, opting for minimal accessories and a pared-down makeup look.

The grey waterfall coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's waterfall grey trench looks understated and stylish with super skinny jeans and chunky heeled boots. She completed the look with a simple black turtleneck and high ponytail. The Duchess wore the classic ensemble during an Autumn visit to New Zealand in 2018.

The striped linen dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This stripy linen dress is a great lightweight option for relaxed summer dressing. The Duchess opted for the British brand Reformation for this look, worn during a visit to Fraser Island in Australia. She completed the look with a pair of statement sunnies and a subtle pendant necklace.

The khaki pinstripe dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another example of how a simple dress can make a statement, this monochrome stripy dress was the perfect choice for when the Duchess of Sussex sat down with members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and wellbeing, at South Bondi Beach in Sydney in 2018.

The check blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flying the flag for quintessential British style, Meghan teams a long-line check blazer with black skinny jeans and boots for a visit to meet local community members as she attends the naming dedication and unveiling of a new aircraft in the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Australia.

The classic white shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple white shirt is a staple for off-duty dressing, which can be teamed with a pair of jeans for a classic relaxed look. The Duchess of Sussex showcased how to style a white shirt for chic, daytime dressing during a visit to a local farming family in the Woodleys in Australia.

The pinstripe blouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In another flawless Wimbledon look, Meghan shows us the power of a pinstripe shirt, worn with her trusty Fedora hat. The blue and white striped shirt complements her crisp white trousers and hat perfectly and the relaxed fit makes it a great choice for a long day (or night) out. She completed the look with a chic low bun. Flawless!

The elegant wool coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a winter coat collection that anyone would be envious of, the Duchess of Sussex has no shortage of stylish outerwear for any occasion. For a visit to a radio station in Brixton, south-west London, Meghan wore this elegant wool coat with a simple grey scarf.

The oversized leather jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vision in maroon, Meghan wears a matching deep purple dress and oversized leather jacket slung casually over her shoulders for the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017. She stuck to the colour scheme for her accessories too, holding a maroon clutch back that matched her dress to a tee.

The statement white trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Meghan's pre-Harry days, she was still a style icon, attending events in chic ensembles regularly. The actress wore a bold white and blue shirt with bold white trousers for a fashion event in New York City back in 2014. She stuck to monochromatic accessories, opting for a pair of black heels and white clutch.

The chevron knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a Marc Jacobs event in 2014, Meghan opted for a lightweight knit for a relaxed take on event dressing. She's often snapped wearing a shirt-and-skinny jeans ensemble, but here she's mixed up the formula with leather trousers and black stilettos. We love the Duchess' super-sleek straight hair as well.

The casual cap and t-shirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

California girl Meghan opted for a very casual look for a fashion event in LA, wearing straight-leg jeans with a relaxed t-shirt and a slogan cap. The stonewash jeans and simple t-shirt are a far cry from her go-to styles but this off-duty look shows she's not afraid to keep things casual from time to time.

The smart-casual two piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan knows a thing or two about a stylish two-piece, teaming this light blue short-and-blazer combo with a simple white shirt for a party in LA. Her silky white blouse and stiletto heels elevate this look, making it the ultimate day-to-night combo.

The pinstripe suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another day, another chic two-piece for Meghan Markle. The then Suits actress wore this pinstripe short suit for an appearance on the Today Show in New York City. We also love the signature bouncy blow-dry for the occasion.