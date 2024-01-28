32 inspirational street style photos that prove skinny jeans still deserve a place in your wardrobe

Great denim is a wardrobe staple and no style more so than classic skinny jeans. A favourite of royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as street stylers and celebrities, they offer a sleek silhouette that works for a multitude of events and occasions.

If you’ve been wondering how to style your favourite skinny jeans, we’re here to give you all the inspiration you need. From easy day looks to more glam evening-approved styles, skinny jeans can work for all occasions with a change of key pieces and an update of accessories.

Plus, whether you’re petite, tall, curvy or just unsure what style of skinny jeans may suit you best, we’ve got the best advice on how to style skinny jeans for your shape. Don't believe us? We’ve pulled together 32 ways to style your skinny jeans as proof.

32 ways to style skinny jeans

1. Think about the length

When it comes to choosing a pair of skinny jeans, it’s important to think about the length and the overall look you want to achieve. For the best fit, we’d suggest opting for a pair that finish just above the ankles, rather than skimming your shoes, as this gives a smarter finish. Petite? Add a turn up like this street styler to tailor the fit to your frame.

Our fashion team's favourite skinny jeans to shop this season

Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans View at Gap RRP: £55 | American clothing brand Gap makes some of the best jeans. The brand to rely on for classic washes and staple styles, this light wash indigo will easily become your spring go-tos. M&S High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans View at Marks & Spencers RRP: £39.50 | Available in a huge range of lengths and sizes, M&S is a one-stop shop when it comes to jeans. We love the high-waisted Sienna style, which sit high on the waist for a flattering silhouette. Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans View at John Lewis RRP: £112 | We already know that Spanx makes some of the best shapewear but have you tried its clothing? Spanx skinny jeans have a fashionable, ankle-grazing hemline, come in Regular, Petite and Tall and have inbuilt shaping panels.

2. Make like the royals

Some of Kate Middleton’s best style moments revolve around skinny jeans. This is an outfit we could definitely see her wearing so it’s ideal for channelling the royal vibe yourself. The key is to stick to a neutral palette with classic prints, like Breton stripes, for an understated yet glamorous finish.

3. Go for grey denim

While classic blue denim is always on trend, washed black and grey are equally as stylish and still offer all the versatility of traditional tones. Rather than sticking to muted colours top-to-toe, add a colour pop coat to inject some fun into your look.

4. Try white denim

White jeans may not seem the most wearable but with some clever styling they can be a hardworking part of your wardrobe. Take inspiration from this look and pair them with minimalist tones, like grey, beige and black, for a more wearable feel.

5. Glam up a simple knit

There’s nothing better than wrapping up warm in a cosy knit when winter comes around and thankfully a great jumper makes the perfect pairing to your favourite skinny jeans. If your jumpers is oversized, follow this street styler’s lead and french tuck your knit to define your shape.

6. Keep things neutral

If you’re a minimalist dresser, a neutral colour palette will undoubtedly be where you feel most comfortable. This look provides the perfect inspo if you’re looking to wear skinny jeans in an understated way by combining tones of white, grey and beige.

7. Make it smart casual

Heading somewhere with a smart casual dress code? This outfit fits the brief perfectly. To recreate the look, take a smart tailored blazer and balance it with a more casual white shirt and blue skinny jeans. Finish with pointed knee-high boots for added drama.

8. Try top-to-toe black

While we all know the power of a great little black dress, black skinny jeans are an equally important item to have in your wardrobe. On those days when you can’t decide what to wear, simply pair them with an all-black outfit for an instantly stylish look.

9. Elevate with designer pieces

Whether you want to show off your designer handbag or your latest high fashion coat, pairing them with a simple outfit, like a roll neck and skinny jeans, will ensure your accessories take centre stage. A great tip if you're into the quiet luxury aesthetic.

10. Pair with bright white

In need of summer outfit inspiration? Crisp, bright white and denim blue make the perfect colour pairing for hot, sunny days. The key to pulling off this look is not to complicate things, keep your structures simple for an elevated, elegant feel.

11. Think about your fit

One of the many virtues of skinny jeans is that they're the ultimate slimming jean and flatter most body shapes. When planning how to style your skinny jeans, think about the areas you want to accentuate, a tucked top will highlight your waist while a layered jacket, like this one, will camouflage without overpowering your frame.

12. Have fun with colour

While we’ve already waxed lyrical about the power of an all-black ensemble, adding a colour-pop shoe is a great way to add some fun to your look. Want to try the trend for yourself? Rather than buying something new, re-work your favourite party season heels to get extra cost-per-wear from them.

13. Do double denim

If you’re looking to try your hand at one of the biggest denim trends , you can’t go wrong with a double denim look. A denim jacket and skinny jeans combo is an easy way to try out the trend, just be sure to stick to a similar denim wash to ensure your pieces feel in sync.

14. Make them office appropriate

Wondering can jeans be business casua l? We think skinny jeans can easily be styled into your workwear outfit rotation. Elevate the denim classic by adding a dark blazer, stripe shirt and pointed courts or mules for a sophisticated look.

15. Go bold with colour

The great thing about skinny jeans, or any jean style for that matter, is that they can form the foundation to your outfit, pairing perfectly with more statement pieces without overpowering them. This bright bustier and blazer outfit is proof, as the skinny jeans balance out the bolder pieces to create a stylish yet wearable look.

16. Dress down your denim

Don’t want to be caught outside in leggings yet again? Switch them for a pair of black skinny jeans, ideally with stretch so you don’t compromise on comfort. The snug fit will offer the same figure hugging style as leggings but feel that little bit more put together.

17. Go denim on denim

I told you double denim was eternally on trend and here’s another way to try it out. Take a blue-toned denim shirt and pair it with coordinating skinny jeans for a modern take on the Canadian Tuxedo.

18. Finish with a statement shoe

This look proves the power of great accessories and their ability to transform a look from simple to statement. Try it for yourself by opting for classic pieces like your best blazer , a t-shirt and skinny jeans, then finishing the look with your best statement heels.

19. Re-style a white shirt

If you’ve been wondering how to style a white shirt, this is a great way to do it. By opting for an oversized shirt, this street styler creates balance between her figure-hugging skinny jeans and the looser top half. Extra style points for wearing it off the shoulder for an effortless feel.

20. Opt for a fun colour

For a fun twist on classic skinny jeans, forget traditional blue tones and instead try a more unusual colour. Pastels, like this mint green pair, are still ultra-wearable if paired with shades of cream and grey, or, try wearing them with other pastel tones for a fun Barbiecore-inspired look.

21. Contrast high-low styling

Our favourite outfits take unexpected pairings and style them together to create a look that feels fresh. A case in point - the combination of a ladylike tweed blazer and ripped jeans. While the two may seem unusual, they work to balance each other creating a stylish everyday outfit.

22. Add a trench coat

The trench coat is a capsule wardrobe staple and one of the most versatile jackets to have in your coat arsenal. When worn alongside a white tee and skinny jeans, you'll have the perfect outfit for rainy days - just don't forget your umbrella too!

23. Lengthen your legs

One of the great things about skinny jeans is their ability to make legs appear longer thanks to their elongating effect. To further accentuate this, opt for a high-waisted style with your top tucked in to define your waist. Finish with pointed heels and you’ll give the supermodels a run for their money.

24. Wear with knee high boots

If you’ve treated yourself to a pair of knee-high boots, you’re most likely wondering how to style them. The great thing about skinny jeans, compared to other jean styles, is that they can easily be tucked into different-length boots without any unwanted bunching or rolling.

25. Add masculine touches

This street styler takes top points when it comes to style thanks to her clever pairing of masculine-inspired pieces, like an oversized blazer and brogues, with slim-fitting skinny jeans. Want to copy this look? Don’t be afraid to shop in the men's section to get a blazer that works.

26. Dress down for daytime chic

Need an outfit for your next busy day of shopping? We’ll be pinning this look as inspiration. A Breton tee is an item that never goes out of style and gives a Parisian feel when paired with skinny jeans and ballet flats. Finish with a longline duster coat for extra warmth.

27. Pair with cowboy boots

Western boots are one of the biggest boot trends this season and they’re the perfect footwear to wear with your skinny jeans. Rather than tapping wholly into the Western trend, channel this street styler and add a more formal top to balance out your casual shoe choice.

28. Add a colour pop blazer

Want to add interest to your best white t-shirt and skinny jeans? A bright coloured blazer will instantly elevate your basics into a whole new look. Block colours, like this bright blue blazer, are a great option or try a printed blazer to take it to the next level.

29. Wear them to dinner and drinks

Dinner and drinks can be a tricky event to dress for as you want to look like you made an effort with your outfit while also keeping things comfortable. With this in mind skinny jeans are the perfect option, simply opt for a style with a little stretch, then pair them with a chic blouse or bodysuit and a chic heeled mules. Throw over a sophisticated coat and you're ready to go.

30. Pair them with pumps (or a small heel)

Want to achieve an old-money aesthetic? Ballet pumps and skinny jeans are a match made in heaven and will fit the bill perfectly. Finish the look with a cropped blazer as it offers a more put-together feel than an oversized style and your best crossbody bag . You don't have to opt for super-flat shoes either - a chunky midi-heel will also work.

31. Toughen up your textures

The great thing about jeans, no matter which style you opt for, is they can work with a multitude of different textures with ease. To toughen up your look, layer your jeans and top with a leather trench or jacket and finish with biker boots.

32. Mix and match monochrome

While blue denim can work with pretty much any colour in your wardrobe, classic black and white is an easy-to-wear combo. If you’re opting for this palette, don’t be afraid to add texture, like this tweed blazer, to add interest to your look.