Kate Middleton's breezy Boden shirt hasn't sold out yet - but with 15% off it's sure to

They might not be as glamorous as your best wedding guest dresses, but a classic linen shirt is something you’ll get a whole lot more wear out of throughout spring and summer. I especially love a white linen shirt with blue jeans or tailored trousers.

They’re incredibly easy to style and I was utterly amazed when I noticed that the Princess of Wales’s Boden shirt was still in stock. We all know about the ‘Kate effect’ - everything she wears quickly sells out as we all rush to recreate her looks.

However, you can still currently buy the exact chambray shirt she wore on her 14th wedding anniversary in the Isle of Mull with a handy 15% saving. Originally £98, with the code PW4D Boden is giving customers a discount on new season styles including this piece.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Boden Shirt

Exact Match Boden Longline Linen Chambray Shirt £98, or £83.30 with the code PQ4D at Boden You can currently save yourself 15% on the Princess of Wales's Boden shirt and it's such an easy piece to throw on with a spring or summer outfit. The soft pastel blue shade looks great with denim and white, as well as with pops of red. It also has a longline shape which makes it easy to tuck in. Style Match Boden Longline Linen Larch Green Shirt £98, or £83.30 with the code PQ4D at Boden This breezy linen shirt also comes in a gorgeous earthy green tone and we'd wear this with white or blue jeans and a raffia bag for a simple but stunning look. The longline shape gives it a relaxed feel, but you can also make it smarter if you pair it with tailored trousers. Affordable Alternative H&M Light Blue Collared Linen Shirt £27.99 at H&M If you love Kate's style on the Isle of Mull but don't want to invest quite so much in a shirt then this is a great option that has a similar feel. The paler shade of blue is stunning and the shirt has a double layered yoke at the back, gently dropped shoulders and a chest pocket.

This makes it far more tempting for me - and many other people - to pick up Kate’s shirt and start envisioning spring outfit ideas to incorporate it into. The Princess of Wales wore hers on the first day of her and Prince William’s royal visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona.

Falling on their wedding anniversary, their time in the Isle of Mull was sunny but breezy, which made her choice of outfit practical as well as stylish. As it’s a natural fibre, linen is breathable which makes it great for wearing in warmer weather.

Kate’s shirt had a timeless silhouette with a collared neckline, long sleeves and patch pockets on the chest. The chambray blue colour is something a little different to the often-seen white linen shirts and yet is still very versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Perry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Pastel blue tones like this look wonderful with both blue and white denim, so if you’ve ever found yourself wondering how to style white jeans, consider something like Kate’s shirt as a style partner for them.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Boden also makes her exact shirt in a soft, earthy green hue too which is equally lovely and would work more seamlessly with rich brown and khaki. In Scotland, the Princess of Wales made brown and blue look like a pretty sensational combination, though.

The senior royal wore her linen shirt tucked neatly into her chocolate brown satin Massimo Dutti trousers which are a fun but neutral alternative to her beloved skinny jeans. She layered a herringbone Holland Cooper blazer over the top for extra smartness and wore her See by Chloe cleated boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Perry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For a day spent visiting community hubs, as well as a local croft where they learnt about sustainable production and the island’s hospitality industry, the Princess couldn’t have chosen a better outfit. It was suitable for a day spent largely outdoors but still had the finesse and sophistication of her signature royal style.

The addition of Kate’s meaningful necklaces brought some subtle glamour, but for me, the high street linen shirt was the star of the show and a great piece to build an outfit around. It might be in stock now, but I suspect it won’t be for long!